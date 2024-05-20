iPhone SE4 price leak reveals device could be great for your wallet

The iPhone SE 4 is reportedly launching sometime in 2025 with lots of upgrades in the hardware department, but its price might not see a significant increase.

Leaker Revegnus, who has a decent track record of smartphone-related leaks, claims Apple is targeting a sub-$500 starting price for its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE model. That’s surprisingly good news considering a raft of upgrades are rumored to be coming to the device.

“The US launch price will either remain at $429 or see an increase of around 10%. Even if the price increases, the maximum target is to stay within $499,” says the leaker.

A previous rumor claimed Apple may use the iPhone 14’s chassis on the iPhone SE 4. This would give the SE a more modern look, with flat edges just like the newer iPhones. If these rumors pan out, the iPhone SE could finally ditch the Home button and Touch ID in favor of Face ID and a notch, along with a bigger 6.1-inch display.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The camera module on the rear could still house a single camera sensor. However, it might get a big jump to a 48-megapixel main camera. The current iPhone SE comes with a 12-megapixel camera.

Under the hood, it might get the same A16 chip that’s in the iPhone 14. As for battery life, it could borrow the same 3279 mAh battery as the iPhone 14, so you can expect similar battery performance. Other rumored features for the next iPhone SE include a USB-C port and an Action button.

The Information reported last week that the new iPhone SE will debut in the spring of 2025. The publication corroborates today’s rumor, stating that the new iPhone SE will remain a “cheaper” option in the iPhone lineup.