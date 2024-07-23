iPhone SE 4 leak reveals iPhone 16-style overhaul but at a cost

The iPhone SE 4 will feature the same chipset as the iPhone 16, among other upgraded specs, according to a leak. However, these upgrades will also raise the budget iPhone’s price.

Apple is reportedly hard at work developing the new iPhone SE model. The last one debuted in 2022, and if leaker Ice Universe’s words mean anything, the next model could launch in the Spring of 2025.

Ice Universe is a frequent Apple leaker who has revealed many accurate details about iPhones in the past. They claim the new iPhone SE 4 will be powered by the A18 chip under the hood. This is the same chip rumored for the vanilla iPhone 16, which is expected to launch in September.

A previous leak revealed that the iPhone SE 4 will get the A16 chip instead. However, an A18 chip makes more sense, given that older SoCs cannot support Apple Intelligence features. Apple would want to ensure that its latest iPhone doesn’t lag behind in the AI race.

Ice further claimed that the iPhone will get a 6.06-inch LTPS OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. That’s a big improvement over the iPhone SE 3, which has a 4.7-inch LCD panel. The iPhone SE 4 could bring either 6GB or 8GB RAM, Face ID, and a 48MP main camera.

A Weibo leaker revealed the backplate manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 is also “exactly the same” as the standard model in the iPhone 16 lineup.

All these upgrades will come at a cost, though. The current iPhone SE starts at $429 for 64GB of storage. If the leak is accurate, we could see a price increase of up to $120.