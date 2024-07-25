​​Apple analyst: iPhone 17 Slim set for big camera change

The latest iPhone 17 Slim rumors suggest Apple will prioritize its fancy new design over raw hardware specifications.

According to the noted Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is set to surprise users with its decision to use only one rear camera on the upcoming iPhone 17 Slim.

He says Apple is “exploring new design trends beyond the existing iPhone lineup.” With the iPhone 17, the company will “emphasize innovative form factor design rather than competing on hardware specifications.”

He confirms that the new addition to the iPhone 17 lineup will have a single rear camera with a wide-angle lens. Notably, only the iPhone SE has a single camera in the current Apple lineup, and all other premium smartphones have two or more camera modules.

Kuo also confirmed that Apple will finally move away from Qualcomm’s 5G modems and that the iPhone 17 Slim will use Apple’s in-house 5G modem.

According to Kuo, Apple will discontinue the Plus lineup of devices due to poor sales. He claims that the Plus phones contribute only 5–10% of new iPhone shipments compared to the other three devices. He reiterated that the iPhone 17 Slim will not be a replacement for the iPhone 17 Plus.

Apple iPhone SE 3

Discussing the other specifications of the ultra-slim iPhone 17, he says that the phone will have a 6.6-inch display with 2740×1260 resolution and a Dynamic Island, as seen on the rest of the iPhone lineup. The phone will also have a titanium-aluminum alloy metal frame. However, the iPhone 17 Slim will use less titanium than the current Pro and Pro Max metal frames.

He confirms that the phone will sport Apple’s A19 Bionic chipset while the A19 Pro will power the Pro lineup of iPhones.

Though most of these claims concur with the previous reports we’ve come across, they contradict some earlier claims, stating that the iPhone 17 Slim will sit at the top of the proverbial product hierarchy and will be the most expensive iPhone ever.