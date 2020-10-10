 iPhone 12 color leaks debunked ahead of Apple reveal - Dexerto
iPhone 12 color leaks debunked ahead of Apple reveal

Published: 10/Oct/2020 15:31

by Joe Craven
iPhone next to Apple logo
Apple

Apple iPhone

Journalist Roland Quandt appears to have debunked his own leaks pertaining to the apparent colors of the iPhone 12, just days ahead of the official reveal from Apple.

As has become a fairly common occurrence in the tech world, insiders and journalists are gearing up for the reveal of Apple’s latest iPhone, as the tech giants prepare to show what they have been working on.

The iPhone 12 is the latest in Apple’s insanely popular phone line, revolutionizing the world of touch screen mobiles. What they have up their sleeves remains to be seen, but the apparent colors were leaked on October 8 by Berlin-based journalist Roland Quandt.

iPhone in hand

Quandt’s leaks focused on the colors of the upcoming iPhone 12, which is set to be revealed at Apple’s October 13 event. He reported that sources indicated the iPhone 12 and its mini cousin would be available in green, blue, gold, grey and silver.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max were reported to be slightly more limited though, only available in grey, gold and silver.

However, just a couple of days after leaking those details, Quandt has deleted his tweets and retracted them. In an October 10 post, he said: “Useless and wrong iPhone tweets deleted. No need to spread retail employees fantasy info.”

Some had pointed out that his information was slightly different to previous leaks, which claimed that the Pro and Pro Max would both be available in a dark blue color.

It seems that Quandt has now retracted the information he shared, describing it as “retail employees fantasy info”. Perhaps he is having doubts about the veracity of his sources. Whatever the reasons, it appears that Apple fans will have to wait for the official event to see just how the iPhone 12 will take shape.

Linus Tech Tips explains why Intel has lost AMD

Published: 9/Oct/2020 18:59

by Tanner Pierce
Linus Tech Tips/AMD

AMD Linus Tech Tips

After AMD unveiled their newest lineup of Ryzen processors, popular YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips has gone on to explain why this means that the computing giant has finally overtaken its competitor, Intel.

For the longest time, Intel has been the name brand for processors. While some gamers prefer AMD over the former, there’s no denying that Intel appeals to a wider audience, mostly due to the fact that they are the company with the more powerful processor. That is, until now.

Now that AMD has unveiled their brand new line of Ryzen 5000 processors, extremely popular technology YouTuber Linus Tech Tips has revealed that he feels that the company is now at the top of their game and that Intel is finally in “the back seat”, so to speak.

According to Linus, there are a number of different reasons to be excited about the new lineup, but one of the main reasons he feels that AMD has beaten Intel is due to the fact that the new Ryzen 5000 line seems to have a huge power boost compared to its previous generation, with the new processors having an over “20 to 50 percent improvement over Ryzen 3000.”

Linus Tech Tips
Popular YouTube channel Linus tech tips has explained why he thinks AMD has finally overtaken Intel.

“With numbers like that, AMD should roughly match Intel as a worst-case [scenario] or beat them by up to 20%,” he said.

It is worth noting, however, that there is an interesting exception. While most of their numbers in their graph versus Intel did show an improvement over the competitor, Battlefield V seemed to be performing 3% less on AMD than with its Intel counterpart, which is interesting.

This, of course, is still impressive however. Having a real, direct competitor to Intel that can generally match its processing performance is still a huge deal. It will certainly be interesting to see if sales seem to match its impressive numbers.

Linus did go on to mention, of course, that third-party assessments are going to be the real talk here but that everything he’s seen is nothing to scoff at.

“We’ll have to wait and see what the real-world numbers look like but so far, AMD’s probably feeling pretty confident right about now,” he said in his closing statements.

The AMD Ryzen 5000 series of processors are launching on November 5, 2020, and will be available for as low as $299 and as high as $799.

