iPhone 12 color leaks debunked ahead of Apple reveal - Dexerto

Journalist Roland Quandt appears to have debunked his own leaks pertaining to the apparent colors of the iPhone 12, just days ahead of the official reveal from Apple.

As has become a fairly common occurrence in the tech world, insiders and journalists are gearing up for the reveal of Apple’s latest iPhone, as the tech giants prepare to show what they have been working on.

The iPhone 12 is the latest in Apple’s insanely popular phone line, revolutionizing the world of touch screen mobiles. What they have up their sleeves remains to be seen, but the apparent colors were leaked on October 8 by Berlin-based journalist Roland Quandt.

Quandt’s leaks focused on the colors of the upcoming iPhone 12, which is set to be revealed at Apple’s October 13 event. He reported that sources indicated the iPhone 12 and its mini cousin would be available in green, blue, gold, grey and silver.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max were reported to be slightly more limited though, only available in grey, gold and silver.

However, just a couple of days after leaking those details, Quandt has deleted his tweets and retracted them. In an October 10 post, he said: “Useless and wrong iPhone tweets deleted. No need to spread retail employees fantasy info.”

Useless and wrong iPhone tweets deleted. No need to spread retail employees fantasy info. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 10, 2020

Some had pointed out that his information was slightly different to previous leaks, which claimed that the Pro and Pro Max would both be available in a dark blue color.

It seems that Quandt has now retracted the information he shared, describing it as “retail employees fantasy info”. Perhaps he is having doubts about the veracity of his sources. Whatever the reasons, it appears that Apple fans will have to wait for the official event to see just how the iPhone 12 will take shape.