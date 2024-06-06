Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max leak reveals “sci-fi” design

A new iPhone 16 Pro Max leak reveals the exact dimensions of the upcoming iPhone, with the leaker claiming it will have a “sci-fi” design.

Tipster Ice Universe, who has a solid track record of smartphone leaks and a love for thin bezels, revealed the dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. According to the leaker, the iPhone 16 Pro Max measures 163.024mm × 77.575mm × 8.26mm.

These dimensions are all bigger than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The new iPhone is 3.1mm taller, 0.88mm wider, and 1mm thicker. This is because of the rumored new screen size of 6.9 inches, beating the 6.7-inch display on last year’s model.

Ice Universe also claims that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have equal-sized bezels around the entire display at just 1.153 mm. That’s even thinner than the competition, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and its 1.55mm bezel.

If you count the metal frame around the edge of the phone, the total bezel size for the iPhone 16 Pro Max is supposedly only 2.146mm, compared to 3.38mm for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

“The iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the world’s closest smartphone to a borderless sci-fi form factor,” the tipster noted. They made similar claims earlier this week, revealing the iPhone 16 Pro Max will become the “world’s narrowest bezel mobile phone, which seems to be very close to the dream form.”

Narrow bezels should definitely give the iPhone 16 Pro Max a futuristic look but don’t expect anything too drastic. The thin bezels alone aren’t going to make you throw away your current iPhone.

However, Apple also has some AI smarts in store for the upcoming iPhone, as well as an improved camera system. For what it’s worth, the Pro Max might also get a larger battery and a better display.