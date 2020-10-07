How to watch Apple's iPhone 12 launch event: livestream, what to expect - Dexerto

For avid gamers, competitive players, and content creators, having a display that can keep up with your high demands is crucial, but picking the right monitor can be a sea of confusion. Thankfully, LG’s new 27GN950 solves the problem by ticking all the boxes for a regular gamer to a full-time content creator.

Normally, picking a monitor would be a process of deciding what is most important for you; high-resolution vs high-refresh rate, accurate colors vs fast response time. These are all regular head-scratchers when choosing a display.

But, the ambitious 27GN950 attempts to eradicate this one-or-the-other choice, and, as some of the influencers who have tried it attest, is successful.

What is the LG 27GN950?

The headline specs are impressive even on paper: An IPS panel, which ensures better viewing angles and color accuracy, 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 10bit color, Hardware Calibration, and 1ms GtG response time. This is all music to the ears of a gamer, as well as a content creator or editor.

It’s also NVIDIA G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatible, meaning you should never see any screen-tearing. Pair the LG 27GN950 with a 20-series NVIDIA GPU or one of the latest AMD cards, and you’ll be able to take advantage of Display Stream Compression (DSC), allowing 4K at 144Hz.

Why does a monitor matter?

If you play games, particularly FPS games, and hope to be at least somewhat competitive, hopefully you’ve already switched from a regular TV to a gaming monitor. If you have, you’ll know that going back simply isn’t an option. The reduced input delay, thanks to instant 1ms response time, and the faster refresh rates that a monitor provides, are literal game-changers, that can give you a genuine advantage in games.

Of course, the LG 27GN950 meets these standards for what to expect from a top-performing gaming monitor, but what makes it unique is its versatility. You don’t need to sacrifice one feature, say, high refresh rate, for another, like accurate color.

If you play games competitively, the monitor is probably the second-most important part of your setup, after your rig itself. Ensuring snappy response times, high refresh rate, minimal ‘ghosting’ or screen-tear, can be a life-or-death difference in-game.

What do the experts say?

As this new monitor from LG hits the market, some of the most knowledgable influencers in gaming tech have been reviewing the model, and testing if it meets its ambitious goals.

Linus Tech Tips

Linus Tech Tips is one of the largest tech channels on all of YouTube, with a particular focus on gaming hardware. They pitted the LG 27GN950 against some of its rivals.

“So, yes, the 27GN950 is great for gaming, but this monitor is 4K – it probably makes the most sense for gamers who also, are creators,” LTT said. “And it delivers there too – out of the box, the color accuracy on our unit was squarely in professional territory.”

Their verdict for this all-encompassing monitor: “If you’re a gamer who also dabbles, or even works in, photo editing or video editing, or if you have a multi-monitor setup, or if you just really like 4K displays, then this is a fantastic monitor that almost does it all.”

TimTheTatman

TimTheTatman is not only an avid gamer, but also one of the leading content creators on Twitch and YouTube. His aim and reaction time might also be a better representation of the rest of us mortals, rather than the elite pro players. He too is a big fan of LG monitors, and with his move to Florida now complete, he’s setup with the 27GN950.

Of course, while he admires the technical specs, Tim is also a visual person, and highlights his love for the new Ultragear emblem, which features prominently on the backside. As a streamer, this monitor is perfect for Tim’s needs as an all-rounder, perfect for gaming and content creation.

For content creation specifically, the IPS 10-bit color display gives much more accurate and deep colors, so you know that what you’re editing is an accurate representation. This is vital for both photo and video editing. Hardware calibration is also vital in this respect, and is also supported on the 27GN950. This allows for the monitor’s color settings to be tuned perfectly with built-in settings, and goes hand-in-hand with the 10-bit display.

Aceu

For gamers, even more valuable than the words of experts or content creators, is the opinion of professional and elite players. Twitch streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn is known for his time as a competitive player in games including CS:GO, Apex Legends, and most recently, Valorant, praised for his almost inhuman aim.

To be a crisp aimer on FPS games, aceu obviously needs a snappy, responsive display and a crystal clear picture of his targets, which the GN750 provides. Unboxing the new monitor on stream, he explained “we have gotten a beautiful piece of hardware to absolutely frag out in-game.”

The visual design of this monitor is perhaps an understated aspect though. Gone is the regular placement of the logo on the front bezel, which allows for an even slimmer design around the display itself. Instead, the powerful new logo is emblazoned on the back, and matches the black/deep red color scheme which also follows on the stand.

The LG 27GN950 then, is a monitor capable of meeting all the needs of even the most demanding gamers, content creators and editors, while also fitting in perfectly with a sleek and modern setup. With the experts at LTT, and the streamers Aceu and TimTheTatman giving it their seal of approval, this monitor manages to pass its ambitious test with flying (and very accurate) colors.

Tune in for the LG UltraGear Faceoff

To celebrate the launch of the 27GN950, LG are pitting the world’s top streamers against each other in the LG UltraGear face off. The tournament will take place on Riot Games’ new FPS, Valorant, and will determine which FPS background is best for dominating in the new game. Because Valorant mixes hero-shooters like Overwatch and Apex Legends, with tactical shooters like CS:GO and Call of Duty, the battle will decide which FPS player is the best at Valorant.

Four teams will be captained by streamers with different backgrounds:

Team COD: TimTheTatman

Team Overwatch: xQc

Team Fortnite: ChikaLive

Team CSGO/COD: Greekgodx

The tournament will start on October 3, at 4pm ET. During the matches, drops will be available on the streamers’ channels. You can watch the official steam on LG’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.