How to watch Apple's iPhone 12 launch event: livestream, what to expect - Dexerto

Apple have finally confirmed that an iPhone 12 launch event will be taking place in October, and here’s how to watch along.
With iOS 14 now up and running for users, it was only a matter of time before Apple would pull the trigger on their next series of smartphone. Now, they have confirmed the time and place we can expect to see it for the very first time.
The iPhone 11 released back in September 2019, so there’s been quite the gap since we’ve seen new phone technology from Apple. So, let’s take a look at when it will start and what to expect now that we know it’s finally being unveiled.
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 12 event start time
Screenshots of online invitations have been flooding the internet since they first started appearing, seen below from Tech Radar’s David Lumb.
As seen in the post, the iPhone event starts up on October 13 at 10am PDT (1pm ET, 6pm BST, 7pm CEST).
And we're scheduled: Apple Event on October 13, almost certainly revealing the iPhone 12 with 'Hi(gh) Speed' (like…5G?) pic.twitter.com/qZxCyfhLJ2
The broadcast will be going live at the aforementioned time on Apple.com, so all you need to do is visit their website to get a glimpse. The events are also be streamed on YouTube, embedded below.
Advertisement
No doubt, however, thousands of people will be posting images of it onto your timelines during the event. You can also add the date and time to your calendar on your current device, using the invitation itself – if you received the alert.
What to expect from iPhone 12 event
According to TechRadar, there could be four phones revealed during the course of the event. This would break the trend of recent years, where it’s all been centered around a single flagship with a Plus or Pro version to boot. Though, we don’t have long to wait to find out if this is accurate.
The title of the event is actually “Hi, Speed” so we should expect to see a first look at Apple’s integration of 5G.
There’s also been reports – such as that of The Verge – which notes the tech giants are working towards the release of self-healing screen technology, where it smoothens out cracks in high heat scenarios. While not confirmed for this event, potentially we may also get a sneak peek at that as well.
For avid gamers, competitive players, and content creators, having a display that can keep up with your high demands is crucial, but picking the right monitor can be a sea of confusion. Thankfully, LG’s new 27GN950 solves the problem by ticking all the boxes for a regular gamer to a full-time content creator.
Normally, picking a monitor would be a process of deciding what is most important for you; high-resolution vs high-refresh rate, accurate colors vs fast response time. These are all regular head-scratchers when choosing a display.
Advertisement
But, the ambitious 27GN950 attempts to eradicate this one-or-the-other choice, and, as some of the influencers who have tried it attest, is successful.
What is the LG 27GN950?
The headline specs are impressive even on paper: An IPS panel, which ensures better viewing angles and color accuracy, 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 10bit color, Hardware Calibration, and 1ms GtG response time. This is all music to the ears of a gamer, as well as a content creator or editor.
Advertisement
The 27GN950 is unique in boasting a 4K display, 1ms response time, all while being able to run at 144Hz.
It’s also NVIDIA G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatible, meaning you should never see any screen-tearing. Pair the LG 27GN950 with a 20-series NVIDIA GPU or one of the latest AMD cards, and you’ll be able to take advantage of Display Stream Compression (DSC), allowing 4K at 144Hz.
Why does a monitor matter?
If you play games, particularly FPS games, and hope to be at least somewhat competitive, hopefully you’ve already switched from a regular TV to a gaming monitor. If you have, you’ll know that going back simply isn’t an option. The reduced input delay, thanks to instant 1ms response time, and the faster refresh rates that a monitor provides, are literal game-changers, that can give you a genuine advantage in games.
Of course, the LG 27GN950 meets these standards for what to expect from a top-performing gaming monitor, but what makes it unique is its versatility. You don’t need to sacrifice one feature, say, high refresh rate, for another, like accurate color.
Advertisement
If you play games competitively, the monitor is probably the second-most important part of your setup, after your rig itself. Ensuring snappy response times, high refresh rate, minimal ‘ghosting’ or screen-tear, can be a life-or-death difference in-game.
The new Ultragear emblem is now proudly positioned on the back.
What do the experts say?
As this new monitor from LG hits the market, some of the most knowledgable influencers in gaming tech have been reviewing the model, and testing if it meets its ambitious goals.
Linus Tech Tips
Linus Tech Tips is one of the largest tech channels on all of YouTube, with a particular focus on gaming hardware. They pitted the LG 27GN950 against some of its rivals.
Advertisement
“So, yes, the 27GN950 is great for gaming, but this monitor is 4K – it probably makes the most sense for gamers who also, are creators,” LTT said. “And it delivers there too – out of the box, the color accuracy on our unit was squarely in professional territory.”
Their verdict for this all-encompassing monitor: “If you’re a gamer who also dabbles, or even works in, photo editing or video editing, or if you have a multi-monitor setup, or if you just really like 4K displays, then this is a fantastic monitor that almost does it all.”
Advertisement
TimTheTatman
TimTheTatman is not only an avid gamer, but also one of the leading content creators on Twitch and YouTube. His aim and reaction time might also be a better representation of the rest of us mortals, rather than the elite pro players. He too is a big fan of LG monitors, and with his move to Florida now complete, he’s setup with the 27GN950.
Of course, while he admires the technical specs, Tim is also a visual person, and highlights his love for the new Ultragear emblem, which features prominently on the backside. As a streamer, this monitor is perfect for Tim’s needs as an all-rounder, perfect for gaming and content creation.
For content creation specifically, the IPS 10-bit color display gives much more accurate and deep colors, so you know that what you’re editing is an accurate representation. This is vital for both photo and video editing. Hardware calibration is also vital in this respect, and is also supported on the 27GN950. This allows for the monitor’s color settings to be tuned perfectly with built-in settings, and goes hand-in-hand with the 10-bit display.
Aceu
For gamers, even more valuable than the words of experts or content creators, is the opinion of professional and elite players. Twitch streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn is known for his time as a competitive player in games including CS:GO, Apex Legends, and most recently, Valorant, praised for his almost inhuman aim.
To be a crisp aimer on FPS games, aceu obviously needs a snappy, responsive display and a crystal clear picture of his targets, which the GN750 provides. Unboxing the new monitor on stream, he explained “we have gotten a beautiful piece of hardware to absolutely frag out in-game.”
The visual design of this monitor is perhaps an understated aspect though. Gone is the regular placement of the logo on the front bezel, which allows for an even slimmer design around the display itself. Instead, the powerful new logo is emblazoned on the back, and matches the black/deep red color scheme which also follows on the stand.
The LG 27GN950 then, is a monitor capable of meeting all the needs of even the most demanding gamers, content creators and editors, while also fitting in perfectly with a sleek and modern setup. With the experts at LTT, and the streamers Aceu and TimTheTatman giving it their seal of approval, this monitor manages to pass its ambitious test with flying (and very accurate) colors.
Tune in for the LG UltraGear Faceoff
To celebrate the launch of the 27GN950, LG are pitting the world’s top streamers against each other in the LG UltraGear face off. The tournament will take place on Riot Games’ new FPS, Valorant, and will determine which FPS background is best for dominating in the new game. Because Valorant mixes hero-shooters like Overwatch and Apex Legends, with tactical shooters like CS:GO and Call of Duty, the battle will decide which FPS player is the best at Valorant.
Four teams will be captained by streamers with different backgrounds:
Team COD: TimTheTatman
Team Overwatch: xQc
Team Fortnite: ChikaLive
Team CSGO/COD: Greekgodx
4 streamers will be team captains for the tournament.
The tournament will start on October 3, at 4pm ET. During the matches, drops will be available on the streamers’ channels. You can watch the official steam on LG’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.