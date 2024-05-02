The iPhone 15 could be getting a brand-new colorway

The iPhone 15 (without any suffix) could soon be released in a new color option that has been available for all past models since the iPhone XR.

The vanilla iPhone 15 might launch in a new bright red color option. While there’s no official confirmation from Apple, the (RED) account on X shared what looks like a photo of a (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 15.

As seen in the image, the iPhone 15 has a familiar blood-red color that has been seen on previous iPhone models. For the unaware, Apple launches (PRODUCT) RED devices in collaboration with the (RED) foundation to fight AIDS and HIV. When you buy a (PRODUCT) RED Apple device, part of the revenue goes to the (RED) foundation.

“Over the past 17 years, Apple has helped raise more than a quarter of a billion dollars for the Global Fund through the sale of (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories,” says the (RED) foundation.

The release date for the new iPhone 15 color variant remains uncertain, with no confirmation yet from Apple on whether it will be launched or not. The Cupertino company often releases new iPhone colors in Spring to pick up sales halfway through a phone’s life cycle. In March of 2022, they gave the iPhone 13 lineup new green options, and last year around the same time they released the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in a new yellow variant.

The iPhone 15 is currently available in blue, pink, yellow, green, and black. Surprisingly, Apple decided to skip the (PRODUCT) RED option at launch, breaking the trend from previous models starting with the 2018 iPhone XR.