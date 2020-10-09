 Linus Tech Tips explains why Intel has lost AMD - Dexerto
Linus Tech Tips explains why Intel has lost AMD

Published: 9/Oct/2020 18:59

by Tanner Pierce
Linus Tech Tips/AMD

After AMD unveiled their newest lineup of Ryzen processors, popular YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips has gone on to explain why this means that the computing giant has finally overtaken its competitor, Intel.

For the longest time, Intel has been the name brand for processors. While some gamers prefer AMD over the former, there’s no denying that Intel appeals to a wider audience, mostly due to the fact that they are the company with the more powerful processor. That is, until now.

Now that AMD has unveiled their brand new line of Ryzen 5000 processors, extremely popular technology YouTuber Linus Tech Tips has revealed that he feels that the company is now at the top of their game and that Intel is finally in “the back seat”, so to speak.

According to Linus, there are a number of different reasons to be excited about the new lineup, but one of the main reasons he feels that AMD has beaten Intel is due to the fact that the new Ryzen 5000 line seems to have a huge power boost compared to its previous generation, with the new processors having an over “20 to 50 percent improvement over Ryzen 3000.”

Linus Tech Tips
Popular YouTube channel Linus tech tips has explained why he thinks AMD has finally overtaken Intel.

“With numbers like that, AMD should roughly match Intel as a worst-case [scenario] or beat them by up to 20%,” he said.

It is worth noting, however, that there is an interesting exception. While most of their numbers in their graph versus Intel did show an improvement over the competitor, Battlefield V seemed to be performing 3% less on AMD than with its Intel counterpart, which is interesting.

This, of course, is still impressive however. Having a real, direct competitor to Intel that can generally match its processing performance is still a huge deal. It will certainly be interesting to see if sales seem to match its impressive numbers.

Linus did go on to mention, of course, that third-party assessments are going to be the real talk here but that everything he’s seen is nothing to scoff at.

“We’ll have to wait and see what the real-world numbers look like but so far, AMD’s probably feeling pretty confident right about now,” he said in his closing statements.

The AMD Ryzen 5000 series of processors are launching on November 5, 2020, and will be available for as low as $299 and as high as $799.

Valorant

Valorant Singularity skin bundle revealed: Price, release date, more

Published: 9/Oct/2020 18:34

by Andrew Amos
Reyna holding Valorant Singularity knife
Riot Games

Valorant Act 3

The new content just keeps on coming with Valorant Act 3. Not only are players being treated to a new map in Icebox and new Agent Skye, but there’s also a new skin collection on the way from outer space ⁠— Singularity

Valorant Act 3 might just be the biggest content drop in Riot’s FPS title since the release of the game just shy of six months ago. A new map, new Agent, and now new skins to pick up for some of the most popular guns in the game.

The Singularity collection will be launching on October 13 alongside the rest of Valorant’s Act 3 content. If you felt a little bit left out by the lack of animations on the Nebula skins, the sci-fi based Singularity set will be for you.

Valorant Phantom Singularity skin inspect
Riot Games
The Singularity skin line will feature new cosmetics for the Phantom (pictured), Sheriff, Ares, Spectre, and Melee.

The skins are heavily based on outer space, with luminous bullet tracers and dark drone sound effects. The Level 4 finisher even sucks enemies into the abyss through a black hole.

The designs for the Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, and Ares feature new abstract gun models, with purple light flashing between the gaps of each gun’s new crystalline body. The different silhouette was a challenge for Riot to recreate, but after Elderflame, they knew it could be done.

“We needed to start learning how to make more and more complex skins. We had spent so long working on the grounded base arsenal that the idea of making a gun out of essentially floating rocks would be a new challenge for the team to creatively push themselves,” art lead Sean Marino said.

“Singularity became the first weapon skin that had both an equip and reload animation, plus moving parts that animated on the weapon itself,” producer Preeti Khanolkar added.

You can check out the full collection below.

Valorant Singularity skin collection

Sheriff

Valorant Sheriff Singularity skin

Spectre

Valorant Spectre Singularity skin

Phantom

Valorant Phantom Singularity skin

Ares

Valorant Ares Singularity skin

Melee

Valorant Singularity melee skin

How much will the Valorant Singularity skin bundle cost?

The Singularity bundle will cost 8,700 Valorant Points (VP) to get the whole thing. That will include the five skins for the Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, Ares, and Melee, as well as an exclusive player card, spray, and gun buddy.

If you are only looking to add one or two skins to your collection though, you will be able to pick up each weapon individually in your rotating shop. They’ll be priced as follows.

  • Sheriff: 2,175 VP
  • Spectre: 2,175 VP
  • Phantom: 2,175 VP
  • Ares: 2,175 VP
  • Melee: 4,350 VP

Valorant Singularity skin bundle release date

The Singularity skin bundle will release alongside Valorant Act 3 on October 13. You’ll be able to pick it up instantly as a bundle when the shop cycles over.

You might have to set aside some more shekels if you want to pick up all the content. With an all-new battle pass, new Agent Skye, and a new map to play around on, there’s plenty coming to Valorant in Act 3 at the same time.

