Linus Tech Tips explains why Intel has lost AMD - Dexerto

After AMD unveiled their newest lineup of Ryzen processors, popular YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips has gone on to explain why this means that the computing giant has finally overtaken its competitor, Intel.

For the longest time, Intel has been the name brand for processors. While some gamers prefer AMD over the former, there’s no denying that Intel appeals to a wider audience, mostly due to the fact that they are the company with the more powerful processor. That is, until now.

Now that AMD has unveiled their brand new line of Ryzen 5000 processors, extremely popular technology YouTuber Linus Tech Tips has revealed that he feels that the company is now at the top of their game and that Intel is finally in “the back seat”, so to speak.

According to Linus, there are a number of different reasons to be excited about the new lineup, but one of the main reasons he feels that AMD has beaten Intel is due to the fact that the new Ryzen 5000 line seems to have a huge power boost compared to its previous generation, with the new processors having an over “20 to 50 percent improvement over Ryzen 3000.”

“With numbers like that, AMD should roughly match Intel as a worst-case [scenario] or beat them by up to 20%,” he said.

It is worth noting, however, that there is an interesting exception. While most of their numbers in their graph versus Intel did show an improvement over the competitor, Battlefield V seemed to be performing 3% less on AMD than with its Intel counterpart, which is interesting.

This, of course, is still impressive however. Having a real, direct competitor to Intel that can generally match its processing performance is still a huge deal. It will certainly be interesting to see if sales seem to match its impressive numbers.

Linus did go on to mention, of course, that third-party assessments are going to be the real talk here but that everything he’s seen is nothing to scoff at.

“We’ll have to wait and see what the real-world numbers look like but so far, AMD’s probably feeling pretty confident right about now,” he said in his closing statements.

The AMD Ryzen 5000 series of processors are launching on November 5, 2020, and will be available for as low as $299 and as high as $799.