X unveils video-centric TV app to rival YouTube

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter), in a bid to compete with YouTube and cast itself as a video platform, has launched an app for smart TVs.

Ever since he took over Twitter, Elon Musk has time and again revealed that he wants to transform it into an everything app.

He has revealed his plans to add options for peer-to-peer payments to X and convert it into a video-first platform.

While the payment services are yet to be released, the billionaire has announced that the beta version of the X TV application is now available on various smart TV platforms.

Users on X suggest that the app is live on the Google Play Store for TVs, Amazon’s app store, and LG’s app store, directly entering your living rooms.

While some users suggest that they’ve been using the X TV app for over a week, a few screenshots claim it has been available since August 29.

That said, we could not locate it on our Google TV-powered smart TV, and while the application was available on the Amazon app store, we couldn’t download it. We will give the app another shot when it’s available.

There is a possibility that the app is being rolled out in a phased manner, so we will have to wait.

Based on what the users claim, the application requires you to log in using your X account to be able to stream content.

Moreover, some users who’ve been able to log in and experience the application suggest that the interface looks similar to YouTube and has advertisements.

According to Musk’s post, this is a beta version. However, we can expect a stable version to be released soon which will be available to users across the globe.

There is a possibility that users subscribed to X’s premium tier may see fewer ads while the free users will have to sit through more advertisements. But, we’ll have to wait for more details.