AOKZOE shows off the A1 Pro’s capabilities with Cyberpunk 2077

The upcoming A1 Pro handheld PC from AOKZOE has gotten a bunch of benchmarks and performance updates – including Cyberpunk 2077.

After revealing that they’d be updating the A1 handheld, as well as releasing the A2, AOKZOE has returned with benchmarks for A1 Pro. The brief video shows off Cyberpunk 2077 running at 800p – about the same resolution as the Steam Deck – with FSR 2.1 supersampling.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gained some notoriety among PC enthusiasts as one of the new standards for benchmarking. CD Projekt Red’s game comes with vast technology under the hood, providing ample room for pushing systems to the limit.

During the demo, the FPS of the game never dips below 50, however, it isn’t until we look at other videos demoing the game, that we realize this is probably set to a low preset.

AOKZOE A1 Pro can play popular AAA games at 60FPS

With the announcement of the 7840U from AMD, which will be powering the A1 Pro, AOKZOE has released a graph on its Indiegogo page. While we’ve yet to do any proper testing ourselves, the list of games presented is incredibly impressive for a handheld of its caliber.

While most games will be running at low settings, and around 800p, on a seven-inch screen this doesn’t make much of a difference. It does, however, allow for bigger games to run a lot smoother than they would on something like the Steam Deck or Ayaneo 2.

God of War from 2018, will run at 60FPS, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty comes in at 45FPS when set to the highest preset at 800p. Certain games like Genshin Impact can squeeze a little more out of the device, with 60FPS at medium settings, but the resolution is boosted to 1920×1200.

This puts it on par with things like Nvidia’s GTX 1650 Ti, which still regularly crops up in Steam hardware surveys as one of the most popular GPUs.

A1 Pro price

AOKZOE is pumping the A1 Pro with a substantial amount of power in comparison to its rivals the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, which only come equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Instead, the A1 Pro will start with 32GB and can be bumped up to 64GB if needed.

Storage will also start at 512GB and further up the chain tops out at 2TB.

AOKZOE’s A1 Pro currently has early bird pricing across all four variations. It starts at $799 for 32GB and 512GB of storage, $859 for a boost to 1TB and 2TB will cost you $959. The top-end model, with 64GB and 2TB will cost you $1,159.