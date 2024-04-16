How to use Alexa Routines to make your home smarter

Alexa is at the core of most smart home ecosystems, and Alexa Routines are the best way to automate various mundane tasks. Here’s how you get the best out of Alexa Routines.

You must try using Alexa Routines if you have many Alexa-supported smart devices, including smart speakers. These little commands can add much fun and automation to your smart home, making it even smarter.

Alexa Routines are nothing but shortcuts that can trigger a sequence of tasks. Some of the best Alexa Routines that use the Alexa Skills effectively can help increase productivity and save you from asking Alexa to do these tasks individually every time.

Article continues after ad

Let us start by learning how to set up Alexa Routines and list a few routines that help you get the maximum out of your Alexa-powered smart home setup.

How to setup Alexa Routines

Setting up Alex Routines is pretty straightforward. Make sure that you have the Alexa app installed on your smartphone. It is available as a free app for both Android and iOS-powered devices. Once you’re logged into your Amazon account, follow the below steps.

Article continues after ad

Tap on More

Locate Routines and click on it

Tap on the “+” icon on the top right

Tap on “Add an event” under When and add the trigger.

Once done, tap on Add an Action under Alexa Will.

Follow the on-screen steps to complete the setup. You might need to connect the smart home device if it’s not already connected with the Alexa app

Do not forget to hit Save once done

Best Alexa Routine Ideas

Amazon

Each of us has a different routine and a unique smart home setup that is custom-built based on our requirements and lifestyle. This means that the Alexa Routines will also vary. The Alexa app allows you to set up 200 routines linked to your account.

Article continues after ad

Here are some of the Alexa Routine ideas you choose and customize based on your requirements. Remember that these routines can be anything based on the day’s time, activity, mood, and more.

Morning Alexa Routine

Amazon

Waking up: Triggers when you say “Good morning, Alexa,” and Alexa wishes you a good morning. Then, turn on the lights and gradually increase the brightness to the preset level to help you wake up slowly. Then, it tells you the date and time, reads your calendar, starts the coffee maker, and reads the news headlines. You can swap the news with some light and refreshing music, too.

Article continues after ad

Getting ready for the day: You can set a trigger asking Alexa to turn on the Geyser, and it can warm the water up to your liking, stream your favorite music in the bathroom, or read out the news briefing on the topics of your choice.

Article continues after ad

Breakfast time: Triggering off the breakfast routine can start the smart toaster or coffee maker, read out your calendar, remind you of your to-do lists, and read out the weather forecast to help plan the day.

Stepping out: You can set up another trigger when you’re ready to leave for the day. Use a trigger like Alexa, goodbye, and it can turn off the geyser, switch off the TV, stop streaming music, turn off the lights, and turn off the air conditioning

Article continues after ad

Protect the house: A trigger like “Alexa, secure it,” or something unique can trigger off all the smart locks to lock the windows and gates, activate motion detectors, and other security-centric sensors to alert you in case of any unwanted event. This trigger can be time-bound and can deactivate automatically after a desired time.

Afternoon Alexa Routines

Amazon

Clean your home: You can set up a routine to clean your house while you’re out or at work. Set up a trigger, and Alexa can start your smart vacuum cleaner, washing machine, and dishwasher. This will make sure that your house is clean, laundry is done, and you get clean dishes when you step in after a long day at work.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Welcome home routine; Setting this routine can ensure you get home at the required temperature when you arrive home. Alexa can switch on the air conditioner and set it at the desired temperature or turn on the heater if it’s cold outside, turn on the ambient lights, and welcome you with soothing music. You can even have Alexa turn off surveillance devices once you’re back.

Pet care: Set up a specific trigger to keep an eye on your pets using the smart camera or Echo Show’s built-in cameras and raise the alarm if needed, dispense food and water for the pet using the automatic pet food dispenser, and play sounds for the pets

Article continues after ad

Work from home Routine

Amazon

If you’re working from home, you might not need Alexa to guard your house, but you can have Alexa give you company during the day. You can set Alexa Routine to play focus music while you work, turn the lights on or off based on the time of the day, use the thermostat to control the temperature, and turn on the do not disturb mode while you work.

Article continues after ad

Dinner time

Amazon

Dinner routine: A trigger for dinner time can have Alexa announce the message to all the rooms or send alerts to the smartphones if the family members are not at home, turn on the lights around the dining table, and play soothing music.

Article continues after ad

Gardening: Setting up a trigger for Alexa to water the plants, turn on decorative lights, and later switch on the motion-sensor-triggered outdoor lights based on sunset timing can keep you relaxed while you prepare dinner or head to bed.

Bedtime Routine

Amazon

Goodnight, Alexa: Setting up a night routine on Alexa is yet another exciting thing you can do. Wish Alexa Good night and set it up to slowly dim the lights, activate smart locks to lock off doors and windows, turn off TVs and ACs in the living room, and play an audiobook or soothing music for a sound sleep.

Putting kids to bed: Alexa can come in handy with your kid’s bedtime routine. You can trigger the routine to announce the time for the kids to go to bed, remind them to brush their teeth, dim the smart lights in their room, read out stories or an audiobook, and set the Echo to announce if the kids are still moving around after waiting for 30 minutes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Movie time with Alexa: Setting up a movie routine with Alexa can help you automate a lot of things, including dimming or turning off the lights in the living room or bedroom, turning on the mood lights, drawing the curtains, turning the air-conditioner on and have the Echo streaming device to turn on the TV and turn open your favorite streaming app.