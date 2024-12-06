If you’re jumping into Marvel Rivals for the first time, you’ll likely have been prompted to enter an Assemble Code. These codes are a great way to bag some free rewards before diving in, as long as you know what they do, how to get one, and how to use it.

Marvel Rivals got off to a flying start when it launched on December 6, quickly becoming one of the most-played games on Steam. Thousands of players dived in to play as their favorite character, or as one of the most powerful currently in the game.

However, when launching the game, you are likely to be met with a screen prompting you for an Assemble code. So, here’s all you need to now about the feature.

What are Assemble codes in Marvel Rivals?

Assemble codes are sort of like referral codes. You need to get one from a friend, enter it, and you will both be rewarded. But, there are some important things to get right beforehand.

Firstly, one player needs to reach level 5, and the other player cannot have created their account already. If you already created your account, you won’t have the chance to enter an Assemble code.

Provided you are setting up for the first time, then reach out to another player who can give you a code.

How to get Assemble Codes

To get your code to give to a friend, you need to do the following:







Click the cog in the top right of your menu screen. Head to the “Community tab” Go to “Hero Assembly Event.” and ensure you’re level 5 Get the code and share it with a friend.

Once you have shared the code with a friend, and they use it to sign up and reach level 10, you will both receive 300 units.

If you give your code out to more people, up to a maximum of five, you would get a total of 1,500 units. Units can then be used to buy in-game items.

Marvel Rivals is being compared heavily to Overwatch in its early days, so assembling a strong team of five will definitely help you win matches with teamwork.

If you’re looking to get a head start on other players, use our Marvel Rivals character tier list to identify the best heroes to use for your playstyle.

Also, if you’re looking for more codes, you can use the Iron Man code for a free skin.