How to set up cheats in Armored Core 6: Cheat Engine, trainers & mods

Wondering how to set up cheats in Armored Core 6? We’ve got an essential guide on how to cheat in the game, including Cheat Engine, cheat tables, mods, and trainers.

Armored Core 6 is here and it’s devilishly difficult. As with its predecessors and almost the entirety of From Software’s library of games, Armored Core 6 doesn’t pull its punches.

However, some of us just really want to shoot some mechs and see everything the game has to offer. It is unfortunate that cheats have mostly gone away from the world. You can’t find your unlimited money cheats on Cheat Code Central anymore, nor are there free booklets in the front of a magazine for you to peruse.

Either way, Armored Core 6 cheats only work on PC, so if you’ve come from the console versions of the game, we have some bad news. It’s time to brute force those missions, we’re afraid. Of course, we will never recommend that you attempt to use any cheats online.

How to set up Cheat Engine in Armored Core 6 with Cheat Tables

FromSoftware

Armored Core 6 runs on the same engine as Elden Ring. As such, From Software is protecting any kind of online elements the game has. This means if you were to dive in with a Cheat Engine table and try to play the PVP mode, you’d be quickly banned by Easy Anti-Cheat. Here’s how to turn it off and play online.

Turn off Easy Anti-Cheat in Armored Core 6 (Play offline)

Thankfully, as it is running similarly to Elden Ring, the process is already known. To turn Armored Core 6 into an offline game so we can cheat our way through, we need to do the following steps:

Locate your installation folder and there should be two executable files. One will be armoredcore6.exe and the other will be start_protected_game.exe. The protected version is what Steam will use to boot the game by default. We need it offline, which can be done like this:

1. Rename start_protected_game.exe to start_protected_game.bak.exe

2. Copy armoredcore6.exe

3. Rename copy to start_protected_game.exe

Armored Core 6 cheat tables for Cheat Engine

After this, you can load up Cheat Engine and then use a cheat table. One such table already exists from a known Cheat Table maker, Akira.

Right now the only cheats available in this table are:

Infinite AP

One Hit Kill

Infinite clip ammo

Infinite reserve ammo

For those that know their way around Cheat Engine, apparently, code 7FF4D2C35E74 is what will give you currency for the store. The user who found it discovered that the code persisted between sessions and wasn’t randomized. However, it could be different for other users.

Other users have noted that to load a different scene, you may have to temporarily switch your cheats off.

How to cheat in Armored Core 6 using trainers

FromSoftware

For those who don’t want to fiddle with Cheat Engine, there’s also a WeMod trainer available for the game. This provides a slicker, simpler interface for you to use. It’s also a great way to avoid all those malicious trainers that infect the web.

Your mileage might vary, but it’s certainly safer than wandering a forum somewhere and downloading dodgy malware.

Are there mods for Armored Core 6?

As of right now, other than a few floating community fixes, there’s currently no dedicated mod scene for Armored Core 6. This means there are no cheats or anything of the sort for you to drop into the game. We expect this to change in the coming weeks, as more modders get their hands on the title.