How to get early access to Meta AI Chat: Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp

Meta AI has been announced, and it’s coming to Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp in the future. Here’s how to request early access to the service.

Meta’s Quest 3 Mixed Reality headset may have been the star of Meta Connect 2023, but they also revealed some improvements to AI including their own in-app chat bots.

A part of their new AI ecosystem is a selection of chat bots to help you get through your day, including ones modeled after MrBeast and Charli D’Amelio.

Article continues after ad

The AI hasn’t been added to Meta’s apps just yet, but you can request for the ability to access them early. Here’s how to do so for Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp — assuming your app is up to date.

Article continues after ad

Meta

How to request Meta AI Chat early access in Messenger & Instagram

To request Meta AI Chat early access in Facebook Messenger and Instagram, there are two different methods. Here’s how to do it:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

First method:

Open Messenger or Instagram, and tap on the icon in the top right to open a new message On Instagram, you’ll have to open messages first

When attempting to add contacts to the message, you’ll see “AI Chat” towards the top

Tap on it to request Early Access to Meta AI

Second method:

Open Messenger or Instagram, and tap to open an existing conversation

In the message box, type @ and a menu will appear

At the top it should have Meta AI listed. Tap on it to request early access

How to request Meta AI Chat early access in WhatsApp

When it comes to requesting early access, WhatsApp is a little bit different than Messenger and Instagram.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to request early access to Meta AI Chat in WhatsApp:

Open WhatsApp, and tap on the icon in the top right to open a new message

In the next window, the fourth item down should be “New AI Chat”

Tap on it, and tap on “Request early access” in the window that pops up

There’s everything you need to know about getting access to Meta AI earlier than others. For more news and other guides, head over to check out our coverage.