Meta partners with MrBeast & Charli D’Amelio for custom AI chatbots

Meta has just announced that MrBeast, Charli D’Amelio, and dozens of other influencers and celebrities have partnered with them to create custom AI chatbots.

During Meta Connect 2023, Meta revealed that they’re working on a large amount of custom chatbots to suit basically any and all needs.

Soon to be added to apps like Messenger and WhatsApp, the first round of chatbots were modeled after some of the biggest names in the world.

Top YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast” Donaldson and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio are among those influencers. Here’s what we know about them so far.

Meta

Meta turns MrBeast & Charli D’Amelio into Meta AI bots

While the customized chatbots are in early development still, Meta revealed the list of Influencers and celebs they partnered with.

These bots aren’t the same as Bing Chat where it has access to the internet for information, but instead modeled after a character Meta designed while using the person’s likeness.

MrBeast, for example, is the face of Zach, the “big brother who will roast you because he cares.” Charli D’Amelio, on the other hand, is Cooc, who is a dance enthusiast.

Here is the full list of influencers and their respective Meta AI character, thanks to Variety:

Charli D’Amelio as Coco, Dance Enthusiast

Chris Paul as Perry, a Pro golfer helping you perfect your stroke

Dwyane Wade as Victor, an Ironman Triathlete motivating you to be your best self

Izzy Adesanya as Luiz, Showy MMA prospect who can back up his trash talk

Kendell Jenner as Billie, No-BS, ride-or-die companion

LaurDIY as Dylan, Quirky DIY and Craft expert and companion for Gen Z

MrBeast as Zach, the big brother who will roast you because he cares

Naomi Osaka as Tamika, an Anime-obsessed Sailor Senshi in training

Paris Hilton as Amber, a detective partner for solving mysteries

Raven Ross as Angie, a workout class queen who balances fitness with meditation

Roy Choi as Max, season sous chef for culinary tips and tricks

Sam Kerr as Sally, a free-spirited friend who’ll tell you when to take a deep breath

Snoop Dogg as Dungeon Master, choose your own adventure with the Dungeon Master

Tom Brady as Bru, wisecracking sports debater who pulls no punches

The Celebrity AI will launch on September 27, 2023, in beta — but it’s unknown at the time of writing how to access them.

We’ll update you when they go live, but in the meantime, head over to our Tech section for more coverage.