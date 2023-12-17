Viral romantic AI companion brutally roasted online: “The future sucks”

A new AI chatbot described as “the future of AI Romantic Companionship” has been slammed online by internet users unimpressed by this latest use of technology.

Chatbots have been increasing in numbers, with more and more AI companions appearing across the net. From popular streamers launching their own bots to social media platforms like Snapchat getting in on this latest craze, AI is slowly spreading its reach.

The latest is Digi, described as “a romantic AI companion chatbot developer that centers quality, user safety, and a premium experience.”

“Designed and fine-tuned for each specific user,” Digi claims to be “a leap into the future of romantic companionship.” However, not everyone is impressed.

Announcing v(1.0) of Digi on X (formerly Twitter), a thread listing the AI’s features included; “a unique style that eliminates the uncanny valley,” customizable features, and a progression system.

But, despite the post claiming that Digi had the potential to “truly lead the way forward in AI [and] animation,” replies were quickly overrun by users roasting the AI chatbot.

Compared to an episode of Black Mirror, users have claimed that the notion of a romantic AI companion is immoral as it relies on targeting “the most vulnerable” while prioritizing profit over a “net societal good”.

“Nothing like [a] completely fake relationship that has no bearing in reality to brighten one’s day,” one person wrote. Another pleaded, “Like, I’m not being funny, political, or religious with this, but please stop. Humanity does not need this.”

“It’s alarming how our society is moving backward instead of forward,” someone else said. “This is a clear example of how technology doesn’t always equal progress.”

