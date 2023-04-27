How to use WhatsApp on multiple phones

WhatsApp’s multi-device feature is finally available and allows you to use up to four phones simultaneously. Here is how you can use your WhatsApp account on more than one phone.

WhatsApp is one of the most used cross-platform messaging services. Ever since Meta acquired the application, many new features have been added.

However, the option to simultaneously use WhatsApp on multiple phones was one of the most demanded features. Thankfully, it has finally been announced. As most new features get rolled out in a phased rollout, you might not be able to use it right away. If you follow the steps below and cannot get it to work, we’d suggest waiting a few more days.

Article continues after ad

Until now, you could only use WhatsApp on one phone and multiple computers simultaneously. With this new update, multiple phones can access the same WhatsApp account, and the messages will be synced in real-time. This will work even if the base phone is turned off.

Despite this being one of the most-requested features, the company needed to ensure that the solution would not impact WhatsApp’s most important security feature – end-to-end encryption.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones

Pixabay

You can use WhatsApp with the same number on multiple phones with a maximum of 4 phones at a time. To link a WhatsApp account to another phone, you must ensure the secondary phone has the application installed with zero user data.

Article continues after ad

The new feature is available on both iPhones as well as Android smartphones. If you have the app already downloaded on your phone, it’s a good idea to ensure you have the updated version. Once done, you can follow the steps below:

Open WhatsApp

Tap on Agree and Continue and agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service

On the next screen, where it asks for the phone number, tap on the three dots on the top left

Tap “ Link to existing account”

When the next screen shows a QR code, pick up your other phone

If the other phone is an iPhone, go to Settings > Linked Devices > Link a device . For Android, tap the three-dot menu on the top right and tap on Linked Devices > Link a device

. For Android, tap the three-dot menu on the top right and tap on Enter a passcode or biometric authentication when prompted

Scan the QR code on the new device

Repeat the process for all new devices

Once done, your new phone will sync chats and data. This process may take some time, depending on your network speed.

Linking one WhatsApp account on multiple phones is similar to using WhatsApp web on your computer. However, you can make and receive video, and voice calls on the secondary phones.