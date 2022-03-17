How to get BAPE’s BAPETAVERSE NFT: Price, release date, artwork

Popular fashion brand BAPE (short for A Bathing Ape) is officially entering the metaverse, launching their own (B)APETAVERSE NFT. Here’s everything you need to know about the drop including when you can mint it, how much it will cost, and a sneak peek at some of the artwork.

Many major brands, celebrities, and influencers are looking to get in on the NFT craze. Dr Disrespect announced that his upcoming video game will feature NFTs, the NELK Boys released their Full Send Metacard, and brands like Adidas have already launched their own NFT too.

Popular hype brand BAPE is now looking to get involved, too, and it should end up a popular one given how many NFT projects have imitated BAPE in one way or another — such as the HAPEBEAST NFT which took a huge hit when FaZe Banks spoke out against it.

Here’s all the info you need on the (B)APETAVERSE NFT so you can get ready to mint.

BAPETAVERSE NFT release date & price

The (B)APETAVERSE NFT is set for a release date of Wednesday, March 23, for both public mint and ‘BAPElist’ (whitelist) minting. An exact time hasn’t yet been announced, though the art reveal will come sometime later in March.

There will be 10,000 total BAPE NFTs to mint, at a premium price of 0.30 ETH (approximately $840 at the time of writing).

It’s worth noting that all buyers will be limited to minting 2 NFTs per person.

How to mint BAPETAVERSE NFT

To mint the BAPE NFT, you’re going to have to be very much on the button and ready to go, unless you manage to get BAPElisted. This will sell out insanely quickly.

To get BAPElisted, you have to check out the event-updates channel in the BAPETAVERSE Discord, where you can also find a FAQ page and a sneak peek at some of the artwork.

Whether through their whitelist or in public mint, you’ll have to make sure you have your Metamask ready with some extra ETH to cover gas prices, and visit the BAPETAVERSE website at mint time.

