Higround x Jujutsu Kaisen capsule features domain-expanding gaming keyboards

Higround has revealed a collaboration with hit anime Jujutsu Kaisen featuring two brand new iterations of its enthusiast-grade Summit 65 keyboard and more.

It’s only been a few months since Higround released its high-quality gaming keyboard, the Summit 65. And shortly thereafter, they released the nostalgia-inducing capsule drop featuring a throwback crossover with Mobile Suit Gundam.

Similarly, the 100 Thieves-owned peripheral brands has collaborated with PRIX and Sonic the Hedgehog to provide gamers and keyboard enthusiasts with top-of-the-line gear featuring their favorite characters and brands.

Now, Higround is set to release another highly anticipated anime drop in collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen.

What is in the Higround x Jujutsu Kaisen collab?

2x Higround Summit 65

2x Higround Basecamp (Pink & Black colorways)

2x Keycap sets

2x Mouse mats

1x Jelly bag

2x Pieces of apparel

The Higround x Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration will release on February 24, 2023 at 12 PM PT on Higround’s website.

Higround spent the week building up to the collab reveal with teasers on Twitter. These included a few jumbled keycaps featuring Yuji Itadori and a close-up of Satoru Gojo’s famous white mane printed on a Jelly bag.

And on February 17, the boards were revealed. The drop features two keycap sets – one featuring Yuji Itadori and Sukuna, while the other features an ensemble of fan-favorite sorcerers from Jujutsu High.

Alongside the flagship Summit 65 boards, the drop features two Basecamp boards in pink and black colorways. These stunning 65% gaming keyboards feature TTC White Flame switches along with all of the other key specs mentioned in our review.

Although we were already certain the Higround Bascamp was the best 65% keyboard on the market, collaborating with one of the most popular anime in recent history made it even better.