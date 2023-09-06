GoPro Hero 12 Black makes shooting video so much easier

The latest addition to GoPro’s extensive action camera line, the Hero 12 Black, will be packed with features that make life so much easier.

GoPro’s newest camera, the Hero 12 Black, brings a bounty of features to make life with the action camera much easier. The 5.3K shooting action camera will do much more while recording your sick tricks. However, its most significant quality of life feature might be in the form of a small hole.

Underneath the new GoPro, there’s now a 1/4″ thread to support more than just GoPro’s official mount. This will save tonnes of time routing about the camera bag for adapters for mounting, and will just in general make set up far quicker.

GoPro Hero 12 Black price

On top of this, GoPro is bringing the price down. Starting at $400, the GoPro Hero 12 Black will be the cheapest it’s been in a long time. This is a $100 discount on the Hero 11 Black. While the hardware inside is the same for quality, GoPro is packing more into the 12 to offset this.

GoPro packs the Hero 12 Black with new features

The team behind the camera is bringing dual-channel audio recording. Rather than relying on a singular source and potentially losing all the audio captured, the Hero 12 will capture both an external microphone and the camera audio at the same time.

You’ll also now be able to use your own dedicated Bluetooth microphone set up with the device, like with Rode’s wireless microphones. It’ll also be able to take voice commands.

For editors and color-conscious shooters, videos will now support HDR. GoPro is also bringing its own Log format, GP-Log, to the table. This will give those who want to color grade their shots to perfection far more control. Log formats use flat images, housing tonnes of data that can be manipulated without destroying the image.

GoPro will also let you film for much longer if using the Enduro battery and shoot in 9:16 vertical formats for TikTok and Instagram.

While GoPro teased that it’d be hopping back into the 360 video space during the announcement, it’s actually going to be launching a second Max lens. This can shoot video at 177 degrees at 4K60, giving you a wider field of view. It’ll cost $99.99, or $79.99 if you’re subscribed to GoPro.

Alongside this, GoPro will launch a 48-inch extension rod and a new waterproof remote.

