Overwatch 2 datamine uncovers hero dialogue for multiple removed features

Overwatch 2 players have datamined voice lines for more recent heroes as they chime in on features that have since been removed from the game.

If there’s one thing players remember about Blizzard’s popular hero shooter, it’s the colorful cast of characters available. Representing countries and cultures from all over the world, Blizzard has made a consistent effort to ensure there’s a relatable character for every player.

Though since Overwatch 2 is a first-person shooter, players don’t exactly have a ton of ways in which to express themselves. That’s why voice lines and interactions with other heroes give us all an idea of a character’s personality.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With the removal of abilities like Symmetra’s teleporter or the end-of-game voting card system, certain voice lines have since been removed. However, new datamined information may point to some of these features making a return, as newer characters also have voice lines that reference them.

Overwatch 2 data mine reveals voice lines for removed features

Overwatch 2 players have discovered voice lines for newer Overwatch heroes that reference features that are no longer in the game.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Kiriko, Rammatra, Junker Queen, and Lifeweaver all have voice lines that mention the end-of-game voting card system, where players could previously vote on a standout performance as a form of commendation.

Article continues after ad

Alongside this, Lifeweaver’s leaked voice lines include references to both Symmetra’s shield generator and shielding ability, as well as Torbjorn’s old ability to hand out armor to other players.

Article continues after ad

One insightful player provided a potential explanation for why these voice lines exist in the first place, claiming it’s a hedging move on the developers’ front in case they want to add those features in the future.

Therefore, there’s no certainty we see the return of the voting card system, nor will we be able to hunt down Symmetra’s shield generator anytime soon. However, with voice lines like these always on hand, we could potentially see these make a comeback sometime down the line.