Insta360 Ace Pro action camera gets $50 discount in Amazon deal

Are you planning to get an action camera? Consider getting the new Insta360 Ace Pro, which can record in 8K and is discounted in a limited deal.

When looking for the best action cameras, you’ll undoubtedly come across a handful of tiny all-weather shooters from Insta360. The company, primarily known for its 360-degree cameras, recently added two GoPro-style action cameras, one of which is the Insta360 Ace Pro.

Ideal for vlogging, the Insta360 Ace Pro sells for $450 on a regular day; however, a rare discount of $50 on Amazon has brought the price down to below $400 for a limited time.

The Ace Pro is an extremely powerful action camera with many unique features. It comes with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and a Leica Summarit Lens. Together, this combination can shoot 48mp still images and record videos in 8K resolution.

Under the hood, the Insta360 Ace Pro action camera has a 5nm AI chip to handle several onboard AI features, including improving low-light video quality and image stabilization.

This chip also adds some exciting shooting modes to the camera. This includes AI Warp – a feature that applies an animated, cell-shaded style look to your background. An AI Highlights Assistant is also present on the camera, and it can automatically create highlight videos from the content already shot to let you share them quickly on your socials.

The Insta360 Ace Pro action camera has a 2.4-inch touchscreen display that can flip forward for better vlogging or capturing selfies. The battery on this camera is rated to last for more than two hours on a single charge and can fully recharge over USB-C in 22 minutes.

The Ace Pro is also waterproof up to 10m or 33ft and can easily record temperatures as low as -20°C/-4°F if you want to record your winter sports adventures. Given how rare discounts are for action cameras, don’t expect this deal to last too long.

