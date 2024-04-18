Tech

Elgato reveals budget-friendly Neo devices & they’re gorgeous

Dylan Horetski
Elgato Neo Family of devicesElgato

Elgato has just revealed its Neo lineup of accessories, all of which feature new designs, features, and a much lower price point.

Elgato’s popularity with Twitch streamers has skyrocketed over the years with devices like the Stream Deck, Prompter, and even their Wave line of microphones.

But, even its entry-level models like the Stream Deck MK.2 and existing Wave USB microphones come in at around $150.

Elgato has answered the call for budget products with its new Neo lineup on April 18, 2024, and they look gorgeous.

The new Neo family of devices features budget-friendly versions of the Facecam, Key Light, Stream Deck, a capture card, and even a new microphone.

Elgato’s most popular item — the Stream Deck — has been made smaller with just eight programmable buttons but the company has added a dedicated “info bar” to display static information like the time and weather. Beside it, you’ll find two touch points as a way to scroll between pages of icons or different profiles for work and content creation.

The Wave Neo has a design that’s never been used by Elgato before, with a pill-shaped body on top of a dedicated stand. It’s USB-C and works on just about any device you can imagine — including the iPhone and iPad.

Elgato gave the same “cozy” white design treatment to the Key Light Neo, Facecam Neo, and Game Capture Neo — all while offering quality products at a much lower price point.

Just how low, you ask? Each product in the Neo Family is roughly $50 lower than Elgato’s previously cheapest product in the same category. Knowing these, it’s safe to assume that the Facecam Neo price will be somewhere around $89.99 once that is revealed further.

Neo FamilySimilar product
Game Capture Neo – $119.00HD60 X – $179.99
Wave Neo – $89.99Wave 3 – $149.99
Stream Deck Neo – $99.99Stream Deck MK.2 – $149.99
Key Light Neo – $89.99Key Light Air – $129.99
Facecam Neo – TBAFacecam – $129.99

This makes each device way more accessible for not only Twitch streamers and YouTubers but also those who work from home daily. I regularly use my Stream Deck+ for keeping track of time zones and bringing different apps to the foreground while working all day.

A simple button switches profiles at night, providing access to all of my Nanoleaf and Discord controls while playing the latest game with my friends.

About The Author

Dylan Horetski

Dylan is a Senior Writer for Dexerto with knowledge in keyboards, headsets, and live streaming hardware. Outside of tech, he knows the latest happenings around Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

keep reading
Intel logo above Arrow Lakes, with an arrow bursting out of an ai generated splash in the water
Tech
Intel 15th Gen Arrow Lake: Everything we know
Rebecca Hills-Duty
Sony Bravia 9
Tech
Why Sony replacing OLED with Mini-LED for its flagship TVs will be great for consumers
Jitendra Soni
Nothing Phone 2
Tech
Nothing Phone 3 vs Phone 2: what upgrades to expect
Anurag Singh
Kishi Ultra with Razer Edge tablet and RGB on
Tech
Razer Kishi Ultra review: Is bigger really better?
Dylan Horetski
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech