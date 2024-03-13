Shopping

Insta360 Go 3 action camera drops to lowest-ever price in Amazon deal

Anurag Singh
Insta360’s latest portable camera, the Insta360 Go 3, is currently available at its lowest price ever on Amazon, offering a $40 discount.

Insta360 cameras are perfect for recording your next vlog or adventure. Their cameras are portable and capture high-quality videos. The latest iteration of the company’s tiny Go camera lineup— Insta360 Go 3— is more versatile than ever. It transforms from a traditional action cam to a portable wearable. The action camera also happens to be at its lowest-ever price right now with a $40 discount on Amazon.

The Amazon deal gets you the Insta360 Go 3 with 64GB storage with an included magnetic clip and sticker accessories that let you stick it anywhere. Amazon is also offering a 10% discount on the 32GB storage version of the tablet. We don’t expect the deal to last so you might want to hurry up.

Insta360 Go 3 is portable and versatile

Insta360 Go 3 action camera was announced back in 2023 as the third iteration of the product. It looks like a GoPro-style camera and has enticing magnetic features. This lets it transform into a small camera, with a base station with a touchscreen for easier use like other action cameras.

The wearable camera records high-quality 2.7K/30FPS footage and functions underwater at depths of up to 16 feet. However, its Action Pod housing isn’t submersible.

It saves all content with H.264 compression and 8-bit 4:2:0 color at around 80Mbps. There are various special activities it’s suitable for, including trail biking, urban exploration, winter sports, low-light excursions, and beach scenes.

The Go 3 camera can record around 40 minutes of 2.7K30 footage on its non-removable battery, which is impressive for a camera of this size. It includes a single USB-C port for both charging and transferring files. Don’t miss this deal while it’s still hot.

