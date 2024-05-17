Google Pixel 10 leak reveals massive change for Tensor chip

Google hasn’t launched the Pixel 9 (and it likely won’t before October), but the Pixel 10 leaks are already here, and they bring good news for the Tensor chip.

All the Pixel phones after the Google Pixel 6 are powered by Tensor— Google’s own custom chipset. The latest chip in the Tensor lineup is the Tensor G3, which powers the Pixel 8 series. The Pixel 9 models should get the Tensor G4. While Google designs its chips themselves, it’s Samsung that manufactures them. That could change for good with the Pixel 10 series.

Tipster Revegnus, who has a decent track record of Samsung and semiconductor-related leaks, claims TSMC will produce the Pixel 10 series chipset. TSMC or Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company also manufactures Apple’s A series and M series chips, including the latest M4 silicon.

This is a win for Google Pixel phones. Chips made by TSMC have consistently beaten out Samsung’s in performance. To put that into context, Samsung manufactured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in 2022. It was in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and other flagship Android phones. But users weren’t that impressed with its performance. It was so bad that Qualcomm had to partner with TSMC to release a better version later that year.

The tipster also claims the chip will be manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm process. The current Tensor G3 is based on a 4nm process node, and the upcoming Tensor G4 is rumored to be based on the same. However, the Tensor G4 could use Samsung’s newer version of 4nm tech.

The 3nm process could give the Tensor G5 a boost in performance and efficiency. The current Tensor G3 is nowhere close to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Apple A17 Pro in terms of performance, and rumors suggest the Tensor G4 could be the same.