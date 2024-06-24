Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra leak won’t surprise even Samsung’s biggest fans

Samsung’s rumored flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, has appeared in a fresh leak, revealing how it might look.

The Galaxy S10 Ultra is expected to compete with the M4 iPad Pro, which Apple announced in May at its Let Loose event. Samsung hasn’t confirmed the launch date of its tablet yet, but a leak from Android Headlines gives us a detailed look at the slate’s design.

The tablet looks exactly the same as the S9 Ultra, featuring the same dimensions (approximately 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.45 mm) and button placement. It has a notch with a dual front-facing camera.

Article continues after ad

This type of notch was first introduced with the Tab S8 Ultra a couple of years ago, and Samsung has stuck with it since. The camera details are not known, but wide and ultra-wide lenses are expected.

The tablet is expected to retain the convenient quad speakers. The power and volume buttons will remain on the right side, while the S Pen will continue to magnetically attach to the back of the tablet for charging and storage.

Article continues after ad

Samsung will continue using the 14.6-inch display featured in the 2023 model. The other specifications, such as 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of internal storage, are expected to remain unchanged.

Article continues after ad

However, the chipset should be upgraded from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used in last year’s models. Judging by past Samsung tablets, it’s safe to assume the Tab S10 Ultra will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood.

Samsung is reported to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on July 10 during its Galaxy Unpacked event. The same event is also expected to see the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, along with a bunch of other Samsung products.