How to watch Made by Google 2024: Dates, streams & more

Google will announce new Pixel hardware next week, and you can watch it live from your home. Here’s how to watch the Made by Google event.

If you’ve been following smartphone news recently, you probably already know everything about what Google is going to announce next week. Various leaks and industry insiders have revealed all the details of the new Pixel hardware, whether it’s the Pixel 9 smartphones, the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, or the Pixel Watch.

Still, a lot of leaked information can turn out to be incorrect, and that’s why you’ll want to watch the event live and see for yourself.

When is the Made by Google 2024 event?

Google

The Made by Google 2024 event will take place on August 13 at 10 AM Pacific Time, in Mountain View, California. Google usually holds its hardware launch events in October, but this year the company has moved it to August.

To make things easier for those who live outside of the Pacific time zone, here’s when the event starts in different time zones:

Denver, Colorado: 11 a.m. Mountain Time

11 a.m. Mountain Time Dallas, Texas: 12 p.m. Central Time

12 p.m. Central Time New York, New York: 1 p.m. Eastern Time

1 p.m. Eastern Time Honolulu, Hawaii: 7 a.m. Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time

7 a.m. Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time Halifax, Canada: 2 p.m. ADT

2 p.m. ADT London, United Kingdom: 6 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

6 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time Berlin, Germany: 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time

7 p.m. Central European Summer Time Delhi, India: 10:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

10:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 9 p.m. Gulf Standard Time

How to watch the Made by Google 2024 event

If you live near Mountain View, you can RSVP on Google’s website and attend the event at the Google Customer Experience Center. If not, you can always watch the live stream on the company’s YouTube channel.

There’s currently an event scheduled with an active link. If you’re worried you might forget, click “Notify Me” in the bottom left corner of the event photo to get a reminder before it starts.

What to expect from the Made by Google 2024 event

We’ve listed every product expected to launch during the Made by Google event on a separate page. But if you don’t feel like clicking another link today, here’s a quick rundown of what to expect.

Pixel 9: The Pixel 9 will likely be the entry-level model in the lineup, with a Tensor G4 chip inside, a dual camera setup on the back, and a 6.24-inch display.

The Pixel 9 Pro is rumored to sit in the middle of the lineup with the same chip but a triple camera setup and a larger 6.34-inch display.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will likely be the latest addition to the Pixel lineup, featuring the biggest display at 6.73 inches. It might get the same chipset and a triple camera setup.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be the successor to the Pixel Fold but it will now be part of the Pixel 9 series. Even Google has confirmed the phone's existence on its website.

Google might announce the Pixel Watch 3 in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The wearable should also bring a new processor, better health tracking, and other features.

There may be other announcements during the event, such as AI features and more details about Android 15. We’ll know all the details on August 13.