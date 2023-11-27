Google Pixel 6 Pro Cyber Monday deal slashes price by almost $400

Pixel 6 Pro, Google’s top-notch smartphone from 2021, features a powerful camera system, an intelligent chip, and now comes with an inexpensive price tag, thanks to the almost $400 Cyber Monday discount on Amazon.

The latest Pixel 8 Pro is available for purchase with a solid $200 discount but if you’d rather a get a cheaper smartphone, Pixel 6 Pro is a great choice. This smartphone is currently discounted by a massive 44% on Amazon, allowing you to get it with an instant $394 discount if you make the purchase right now.

Pixel 6 Pro might not be the latest and greatest but it’s still a great phone at this price. The smartphone is upgradable to Android 14 and brings a triple camera setup on the back. It has a unique design and packs many exclusive software features.

Pixel 6 Pro is still a solid choice in 2023

Google

Amazon is selling Pixel 6 Pro with 128Gb of storage at a 44% discount. This discount is applicable only to the Sorta Sunny color variant, while other color options are slightly more expensive.

Pixel 6 Pro is the first phone to debut with Google’s homemade Tensor chip. Powered by the OG Tensor G1, the smartphone brings many nifty software features like Magic Blur, Magic Eraser, and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The smartphone is great for viewing content, thanks to its 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It brings one of Google’s best camera systems, headlined by a 50MP main sensor. There’s also a 48MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide lens.

The Pixel 6 Pro is truly impressive, and you can currently get it for the price of a mid-range smartphone. The Pixel 7a is also discounted on Amazon if you’re looking for the latest phone without spending too much. Don’t forget to check out the deal on the Pixel Tablet as well.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.