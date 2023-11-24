Pixel 8 Pro hits lowest-ever price in Amazon Black Friday deal

The Pixel 8 Pro is the best Android phone in the market and you can get it with a massive $200 discount during Amazon’s Black Friday Sale.

If you are in the market for a new smartphone but don’t want to go the Apple route, Google Pixel 8 Pro is your best option. The Pixel debuted only recently with all the necessary upgrades, including a faster chipset, better-than-ever cameras, and a super-bright display. And now it’s even cheaper, thanks to this $200 Black Friday discount on Amazon.

The Pixel 8 Pro packs everything you need in a flagship. Google has also refined its design and introduced several new AI features. It’s unlikely that you’d see a better deal on the Pixel 8 Pro, so you better snag it while you can.

Pixel 8 Pro is impossible to pass at this price

Google

Amazon is selling the Pixel 8 Pro with a $200 discount but only if you get the 128GB storage model. The smartphone is offered in three color options— Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

Google launched the Pixel 8 Pro this fall, packing it with the new Tensor G3 chip. The Google-made processor brings Google’s latest AI advancements and lets the phone do a lot more than previous generations.

The Pixel 8 Pro also comes with nifty camera tricks up its sleeve, including Best Take, Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, and a lot more. The smartphone has three cameras on its rear, headlined by a 50MP main shooter.

There’s a 6.7-inch Super Actua display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 2400 nits peak brightness. Google also claims a 24-hour battery on the device and up to 7 years (you read that right) of software updates.

This Pixel 8 Pro deal on Amazon is truly impressive. But if you’d rather get a cheaper phone, check out the Pixel 7a deal. Looking for the Pixel Tablet? There’s a deal for that too.

