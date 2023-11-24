Google Pixel Tablet hits record low in Black Friday deal

Amazon is selling the Pixel Tablet with a rare $100 discount. This is the lowest price the tablet has been available for since its launch earlier this year.

Pixel Tablet debuted in May as the first Android tablet from Google. Packing the same chipset as the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Fold, the slate offers a smooth user experience. If you’ve been thinking about getting one, this Black Friday is the perfect time to buy. Amazon has slashed the Pixel Tablet’s price by $100, bringing it to its lowest price ever.

The deal also throws in the charging dock with the tablet, which lets you turn it into a smart home display. The tablet’s large display makes it a good media consumption device. It also offers solid audio quality thanks to the dock.

Get Google’s latest tablet at a solid discount

Amazon is selling the Pixel Tablet with 128GB storage. You can get it in three color options— Hazel, Porcelain, and Rose. The tablet has a basic design and it doubles as a Google Nest display when you pair it with the charging dock.

Google wants you to stick with this tablet for the long haul, promising updates for a whopping 5 years. The tablet rocks a 10.96-inch LCD display with a sharp 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. Powering it up is the Tensor G2 chip, the same powerhouse that fuels the top-tier Google Pixel 7 Pro.

You don’t see Google products on sale often, so grab this chance to save big. Oh, and the Pixel 7a is rocking a sweet discount too. You might also want to check out this Apple iPad Air deal if you’re not into the Android ecosystem.

