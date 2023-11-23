Google Pixel 7a drops to lowest-ever price in Black Friday deal

Looking for a new budget Android phone? This Google Pixel 7a Black Friday deal slashes 25% off its original price, marking an all-time low for the handset.

When looking for the best Android phones, you might hear Google’s Pixel series will often come up, and its budget variant, the “a” series cuts back on some of the premium trimmings to deliver killer value. The Pixel 7a is the latest in the lineup, and it’s just got a killer discount on Amazon.

You can save 25% on the Pixel 7a, making the handset an absolute bargain. Considering its competitive pricing at launch, it’s likely that this Black Friday offer will attract quite a bit of attention, considering it’s the lowest price that we’ve ever seen for the handset itself.

The Pixel 7a takes the best that Android has to offer

Google

Android is made by Google, so it makes sense that their official handset lineup, the Pixel series, offers everything that you could want out of Google’s mobile ecosystem, without breaking the bank. The Pixel 7a houses the excellent camera system that the Pixel series has become known for and comes with the Tensor G2 chip, which is Google’s own silicon.

You can also get splash, dust, and water resistance, in addition to a smooth-scrolling 90Hz display, which is fantastic for this price point. You can also enjoy Pixel-exclusive features like Photo Unblur, Night Sight, Magic Eraser, and more. For the security conscious, you also get the Titan M2 coprocessor which helps to keep all of your sensitive information safe. Sporting a number of colorways, the Pixel 7a is also a little bit more eye-catching than many other smartphones on the market, which are so often anonymous black pebbles.

