Guitar Hero legend uses divisive DS grip controller in Fortnite Festival

Streamer Acai left fans amazed as he showed off his Fortnite Festival skills using the Nintendo DS Guitar Hero Guitar Grip controller.

Guitar controllers have had a resurgence this year. Brands like Hori and PDP have released their own new controllers. These brand-new accessories harken back to the ’00s when Guitar Hero and Rock Band game controllers were everywhere you looked.

Just about every console at that time had a guitar controller, even the Nintendo DS. Now, one popular Guitar Hero YouTuber has brought back the obscure Nintendo DS accessory to play Fortnite Festival.

Acai, well-known for his Guitar Hero prowess and content, posted a video showcasing the Nintendo DS accessory in action. In the short X/Twitter clip, the streamer somehow managed to use the ‘Guitar Grip’ controller while playing Fortnite Festival on the PC.

The bizarre Guitar Grip controller originally came packaged with Guitar Hero: World Tour on the Nintendo DS. Released in 2008, the controller would slip into the GBA cartridge slot and replicate the fret of a Guitar Hero console controller, leaving your hand free to use the accompanying plastic plectrum stylus to strum the touch-screen display.

With that in mind, it’s not designed to work with the PC. However, Acai isn’t new to discovering unusual methods to use music rhythm controllers. According to the streamer, the DS accessory is working thanks to the FatsCo Adaptor.

This $25 adaptor found on eBay is specifically designed to get the Guitar Grip working on your PC. The FatsCo website explains that the adaptor works by emulating the face buttons of a typical gamepad in HID mode. With it, instead of using the DS GBA slot, the adaptor takes its place and slots into the Guitar Grip.

Activison/Nintendo

The adaptor will then set it up as a 4-button controller on your PC, leaving you to ensure you have a Guitar Grip of your own. Luckily, unlike some guitar controllers, these come pretty cheap and regularly go for far less than the adaptor on eBay.

Back in 2008, the Guitar Grip was known for causing wrist aches, so it’s probably not ideal for long Fortnite Festival gaming sessions. However, the post comments reveal Acai still plans to see “how a full session can f**k someone up.”