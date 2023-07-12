Elon Musk’s xAI formed to “understand the true nature of the universe”

xAI, a new company led by Elon Musk, has been formed with a mission to “understand the true nature of the universe.”

A bold statement opens the introduction of xAI, the new team led by Elon Musk:

“The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe.”

xAI is made up of industry luminaries, including those who have worked on “AlphaStar, AlphaCode, Inception, Minerva, GPT-3.5, and GPT-4“.

Members of the team include Igor Babuschkin, who worked at both Google DeepMind and OpenAI. Originally, Babuschkin was hired in March to work on Musk’s ChatGPT competitor, TruthGPT. He will also be joined by Manuel Kroiss, who previously worked at Google.

The website currently features no information on what the company will be working on. It’s assumed that work on TruthGPT will be the first release, there are currently no references on the website.

xAI will be backed by Dan Hendrycks, the director of the Center for AI Safety. It also details that xAI will not be part of X Corp, but “will work closely” with Twitter, Tesla, and “other companies”, presumed to be Musk’s own.

The group plans to host a Twitter Space on July 14 to detail the goals a little further than “to understand the true nature of the universe.”

Elon Musk becomes head of another company, xAI

Musk is currently the CEO of Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX, with Twitter omitted from his introduction on the site.

Elon Musk’s time at Twitter has been tumultuous, as recently he introduced a rate limit on how much content a user – free or paid – could see before it locked them out. He also backed an open letter calling for the pause of AI development a few months back, along with Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak.

News also broke around that time that Musk had attempted to purchase OpenAI, but was rebuffed.