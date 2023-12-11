Arthur “cooks” Elon Musk in “savage” official TikTok

The TikTok account for PBS show Arthur has laid into X owner Elon Musk with a new video.

There are a lot of great videos for fans of PBS’ Arthur on the show’s official TikTok. There are clips of the long-running animated series that include mash-ups of the theme song or Arthur’s sister D.W. dancing.

But as of recently, the public broadcaster’s channel has taken a surprising turn, throwing shade with some surreptitious captions on clips, like “Gen Z calling into work” or reframing a clip where a writer is accused of fraud as being about an AI Detector.

The most surprising of the bunch, though, has to be a clip that’s now been repurposed to be about the latest drama surrounding X (formerly known as Twitter), and fans are eating it up.

PBS Arthur TikTok pokes fun at advertisers leaving X

The original clip has to do with Arthur being surprised by his friends, who he believed were tied up “solving unsolvable problems.” They reveal they simply stopped trying to solve the problem and left.

In the remix of the clip, titled To Each Their Own, Arthur’s friends are labeled “X’s Advertisers’ in the captions. When two other characters conclude there is nothing to learn from the unsolvable problems, they’re labeled as Elon.

It’s all a sly nod to recent dramas at the micro-blogging site X, where Disney, Lionsgate, and more have left the platform, pulling ads from the site and reducing how often they share new content to their accounts.

TikTok users are loving the shade, with one user asking “WHY IS PBS COOKIN ELON MUSK?!”

“DID PBS JUST ROAST ELON MUSK?! WITH ARTHUR?! Between this and BG3 getting GOTY, best day of 2023.” another user commented.

The Arthur account is having fun with it, as well. When one user commented, “Ain’t no shade like PBS shade. I love it,” the Arthur account responded, “Made possible by viewers like you. Thank you.”

“This makes me want to donate to my local PBS station.” another user said, to which the Arthur account responded by pointing out where they could find a donate link.

As of this writing, the To Each Their Own TikTok is the account’s most popular new post at 884k views. It’s only beaten by pinned posts that have accumulated millions over time.