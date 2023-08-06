Elon says “Zuck v Musk” fight will be streamed on Twitter

Elon Musk said that a fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed on Twitter, which he recently rebranded to X.

Speculation around a fight between two of the most famous tech billionaires in the world began when Elon challenged Zuckerberg to a cage fight, after both of them posted gym pics of them training.

Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t engaged with any of the speculation around the fight with Elon beyond jokes, and there’s no official confirmation that the fight is actually going ahead apart from Elon’s posts. Nevertheless, the richest man in the world seems set on making the fight a reality.

Elon Musk says he’s training hard for fight with Zuckerberg

In one tweet, which quickly went viral thanks to his 151 million followers, Musk said: “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

In another post, Elon claimed that he was training for the fight vigorously, saying: “I’m lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.

Elon rebranded Twitter to X after taking over the company, and since then he’s made a big push to promote more video content on the platform. He’s made it possible to upload hour-long videos and even used it to launch a presidential candidate.

However, we’ve yet to see the branding of “X” properly replace Twitter as the cultural touchstone for the platform. Maybe a huge fight on the site could change that.

