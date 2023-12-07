Streamlabs Desktop finally gets native Twitter/X streaming

Streamlabs Desktop has just been updated to natively support streaming on Twitter/X, and Elon Musk is ready to try it out.

Since purchasing the site back in October 2022, Elon Musk has made quite a few changes to Twitter — including a new name.

One of those changes is that he’s actively been live streaming on Twitter/X, and many have joined by doing the same.

It’s been quite confusing on how to go live on Twitter/X for many, but Streamlabs Desktop’s latest update is here to make it easier.

Streamlabs now supports native Twitter/X streaming

In a blog post on December 7, 2023, Streamlabs revealed the new integrated login option within its broadcast app.

With it, you can just log into the app using your X account details and it will automatically give you the ability to livestream with Streamlabs onto the site while enabling a plethora of other options that weren’t available before.

That includes easy access to chat, overlay options, easy multistream support, and more.

Elon Musk himself was quick to share his thoughts on the app’s update and even teased that he’s going to test it out with yet another Diablo IV stream.

“Improved streaming on 𝕏. I will test this out by streaming Diablo Abattoir of Zir around 10pm CT tonight,” he said.

It’s unknown if we’ll start to see a boost in creators going live on Twitter/X, so just keep an eye on the site as more learn about this new integration.

