Discord will now send you a DM warning if you break a rule

Discord has just revealed a new in-app Warning System to help those who break the apps TOS understand what exactly happened.

Since its launch in 2015, Discord has grown significantly in just about every way possible. Users are constantly joining, features are always being added, and new servers are made all the time.

On October 19, 2023, Discord revealed a new Warning System that will involve the app sending you a DM with the details of your violation and the punishment accompanying it.

Here’s everything we know about the changes Discord has made to the Warning System.

Discord launches new Warning System

Revealed in a blog post, the app has revamped the Warning System to give users a chance to reflect and potentially change their behavior.

“We’ve found that if someone knows exactly how they broke the rules, it gives them a chance to reflect and change their behavior, helping keep Discord safer,” they said. “For those who break our platform’s rules, we’re introducing our new Warning System, which includes multiple touchpoints for users to clearly understand rule violations and the consequences of their actions.

“These touchpoints provide more transparency into Discord interventions, letting users know how their violation may impact their overall account standing and gives information for them to learn from to be better digital citizens in the future.”

Now, when you break a rule, Discord will send you an in-app direct message that will let users know if they received a warning or violation, and details what message you sent that broke the app’s ToS.

It’ll also detail other actions that the company has issued on your account, including removal of content and temporary bans from sending messages or uploading files. And of course, you’ll be able to appeal the decision if you don’t agree with their actions.

Discord is also adding a new “Account Standing” tab that will allow users to check out any past violations and information about them — all in an attempt to make the app safer for users.

For more platform news and other viral tech stories, head over to check out our coverage.