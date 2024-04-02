Discord users revolt after plans for in-app ads are revealed

Discord’s new “Sponsored Quests” are set to launch with ads showing in the popular messaging app — and people aren’t happy.

First announced back in early March, Discord’s new Sponsored Quests gives you ways to earn rewards by completing them through in-app streaming with at least one of your friends watching.

These are reportedly set to be “tastefully placed” in the bottom left corner of the app when available — effectively turning them into ads for various games.

As news broke of the upcoming ad placement, Discord users took to social media to share their thoughts about the decision and most of them weren’t happy.

Twitter is full of reactions from users, with many slamming the platform for getting “worse.”

“Discord just keeps getting worse lmfao,” one user replied.

Another commented: “I really should cancel my nitro, I’m paying them to make the platform worse as it stands.”

“It was inevitable honestly. I pray people start moving elsewhere like revolt,” a third shared.

On Reddit, some users found themselves debating whether or not they want to go back to online forums to hold their conversations like many did before Discord existed.

“Can we go back to forums now?” one user asked.

Another said: “It’s not as bad as it could have been, but I can’t help but feel like this is the start of a slippery slope of [the app getting worse].”

Others on the other hand are convinced that ads coming in the form of sponsored quests are actually such a niche thing that hardly anyone is going to be affected by them at launch.

“This is such a specific thing that the vast majority of users won’t be affected by it at all,” one user replied. “For this specific measure, I see no reason to be ringing the doomsday bell.”

We’ll have to wait to see exactly how the upcoming ads are implemented, but it’s clear that many are frustrated with the news.

We’ve reached out to Discord for comment and will update this article if and when they respond.