Discord leak reveals “incredibly well done” desktop app design changes

Discord is reportedly working on changing its desktop app’s design. The changes are barely a rumor as of now, but a leak shows what changes to expect.

Courtesy of WumpusCentral, a collection of data miners centered around Discord, the leak reveals three concepts for the new Discord design changes. The first concept shows the Discord desktop client’s minimized window with rounded corners, while the second concept shows the same window with a transparent look.

The third concept shows the desktop app with user messages in speech bubbles and messages on the right side of the screen. Discord hasn’t confirmed the design changes yet.

The app’s research team has yet to decide which appearance to go for. “At this stage, they [Discord] have provided their research group with materials from four different concept graphics, and the research group is asked about the impressions and ‘prestige’ of the shown client appearance,” said WumpusCentral.

Discord users were impressed with the concepts shared in the leak. “Man, I don’t have words. This looks incredibly well done and so creative,” wrote one X user. “I like every one of them except the 3rd, but the 1st & 2nd win my heart,” said another user. “This looks incredible. I’d actually support this,” said X user DoctorWarface.

The news about Discord’s desktop app changes comes after the company released a new mobile layout update in May 2024. Discord released the May update to fix the controversial design change it implemented in December 2023, which replaced the old layout with a new one. Discord users were so unhappy with the change that many canceled their Nitro subscriptions.

It’s unclear when Discord will implement the changes to its desktop client. Since it’s a leak, we might never see the changes materialize.