Discord reveals mobile layout update & performance improvements

Discord has released a new mobile layout update following months of backlash from the last major change the company made.

Discord launched an updated and drastically different layout for its mobile app back in December 2023 and immediately sparked a tsunami of complaints from its users.

The layout saw the messages tab moved to the bottom for the first time as well as new navigation gestures and search options. Discord users were so unhappy with the change that many began to cancel their Nitro subscriptions.

Complaints about the layout have continued over the last few months, but on May 22, 2024, Discord revealed changes to the mobile app based on user feedback.

As revealed in a blog post, one of the major changes to the mobile app is that messages are back in the top left corner above the server list.

“Over time, we heard consistent feedback that it makes it hard to mentally switch between mobile and desktop. Splitting Servers and DMs apart on mobile meant the people and places you care about live in different areas than they do on desktop,” they explained.

Discord

With the initial launch of the new layout, Discord made the default dark theme a “wee bit darker” but has now introduced a saturation slider on the mobile app after hearing that people were having issues with the new color.

They’re also improving the overall performance of the app — something else that users have complained about since launch. The company also says they’ll continue listening to users’ feedback, and plan to release the sought-after “Swipe to View Member list” gesture in the near future.

It was briefly teased in a patch notes for the March 5, 2024, app update — but was quickly removed and not mentioned again until now.