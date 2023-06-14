How to get Discord’s new Mobile App Layout for iPhone and Android

Discord has a new Mobile Layout for the app on iPhone and Android, but it’s not the easiest to access just yet. Here’s how to get the new Discord Mobile Layout for your device through the app’s latest Easter Egg.

Since its launch in 2015, Discord has become the hub for a wide variety of content throughout the internet, with users making servers for just about every topic you could imagine.

It’s had the same visual style since then, but Discord revealed its new Mobile App layout back in February 2023, which left many wondering when it would be released outside of a specific test group.

However, many have learned that the new Mobile App layout is available for anyone to access through one of Discord’s many Easter Eggs.

How to get new Discord Mobile app Layout via Easter Egg

Here’s how to access the new Discord Mobile Layout for iPhone, iPad, and Android:

Send the Sparkle emoji in your preferred server

Once sent, tap on the Sparkle emoji to open the description box

In that box, tap and hold on the image until the new layout appears

Once you enable the new layout, it should walk you through the app to give you a brief description of new features.

There are new features all over the app’s new layout, so we recommend taking some time to check it out.

How to opt out of Discord’s new Mobile Layout

If you don’t like the new app layout, Discord has made it easy to opt out and return to the familiar design Discord’s had since launch.

Here’s how to do it:

Tap on your profile on the bottom right

On the top left, tap on the gear to open App Settings

Tap on Appearance

Turn off the toggle for “Show New Layout”

To check out some of the new features before deciding to make the switch, Discord’s Support Site has plenty of details.

For more guides, reviews, and other various news surrounding the internet’s most popular apps, head over to check out our coverage.