Discord users are cancelling their Nitro after new mobile layout update

Discord users are cancelling their Nitro subscriptions after the popular chat app launched its new mobile layout globally.

Months after Discord’s new mobile layout first became accessible through an in-app Easter egg, the company announced on December 5, 2023, that it will be rolling out to users globally.

This replaces the original app layout that many have become used to, prompting a bit of backlash regarding the change.

Due to the update, users on social media have said they’re canceling their Nitro subscriptions as a way to boycott the changes.

In a reply to Discord’s update announcement on Twitter, a user asked if there would be the ability to revert to the original Discord mobile UI.

The company replied that the old layout is no longer going to be available, and users aren’t exactly happy with that answer. In response, many have called for people to cancel their Nitro subscription.

“Cancelling nitro. You have no idea how much efficiency and money your ‘update’ will cost me,” one user replied.

Another said: “Yo Discord, I’m canceling my nitro Thanks for the update I never asked for, mobile app was just fine.”

“If they don’t fix this by the time my nitro is up, I will not be resubscribing,” a third user commented.

It’s unknown whether Discord would be willing to revert the new changes, but we’ve reached out for comment and will update you should they respond.

