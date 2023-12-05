Discord fixes major design complaint with new mobile layout as it finally launches

Discord has finally announced that the new mobile layout is rolling out to users, and they’ve fixed a major design complaint for its launch.

In early 2023, Discord users began discovering a hidden Easter Egg in the mobile app that enabled a brand new, fully redesigned layout.

It was found by pressing the sparkle emoji in app for a few seconds, but it didn’t get very good reception with the biggest complaint being how Discord moved the server list.

Discord revealed on December 5, 2023, that the new layout is rolling out to users finally and they’ve fixed a major design complaint for its launch.

Discord removes controversial server list change

In a blog post, Discord revealed that the new horizontal server list included with the Easter Egg version of the new layout will no longer exist once it rolls out to users.

Many users complained that having them horizontal made it hard to quickly change between servers if you chat in more than half a dozen, so Discord has brought back the vertical server navigation.

“Keeping your feedback in mind, we went back to the drawing board to find ways to organize your chats without making the app feel harder to use. The design we are bringing to users today still separates Servers and Messages into different tabs but retains the vertical server navigation you’ve grown used to,” they said.

Discord

They’ve made a few other updates to the layout as well, including upgrades to DM’s and search as the latter now allows you to search through all of your messages, files, and attachments.

Discord is also finally launching the midnight color scheme for users as well. Formerly known as the “AMOLED” mode, the true-black midnight mode was accessible through one of the apps many Easter Eggs until now.

To check out the rest of Discords updates, head over to their blog. For more news and other viral stories, however, keep it locked to Dexerto.