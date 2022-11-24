Save $400 on this gaming PC Black Friday deal with an RTX 3060 & Ryzen CPU

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Looking for a new gaming PC this Black Friday? Cyberpower PC has discounted its powerful RTX-equipped gaming PC this Black Friday, saving you $400, and giving you 25% off.

Looking for a gaming PC this Black Friday can be daunting, especially if you don’t know what you’re shopping for. With so many parts, brands, and more, it can be challenging to understand exactly what you’re laying your hard-earned cash for. Luckily, Cyberpower PC has discounted a well-rounded system that offers great performance with $400 off this Black Friday.

Is it a good gaming PC?

The Cyberpower Gaming PC on sale this Black Friday comes equipped with some impressive specs. While it won’t be quite as fast as an RTX 4080, the RTX 3060 will see you playing many games at 1080p and 1440p with ease. Since it’s an Nvidia system, you’ll also get access to handy features like Reflex, DLSS, and more. The CPU included is a Ryzen 7 5800X, which is more than enough to give you great performance in most games.

Article continues after ad

It also has 16GB of DDR4 RAM, in addition to a 1TB NVMe SSD for speedy loading times. You’ll also be getting a 120mm AIO for your CPU, which should perform better than the included stock cooler, and it’ll all look pretty great, with three RGB fans at the front, too.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

With Windows 11 and WiFi built-in, this Black Friday gaming PC will be ready to game on as soon as it arrives. Just make sure you equip yourself with a great gaming monitor, or TV, in addition to a good mouse and keyboard.

There’s ample room to add more storage or switch out some of the components later down the line, so you should feel comfortable dropping the cash on this well-equipped PC.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.