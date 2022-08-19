Corsair reveals Voyager a1600 gaming laptop packed with streaming features

Corsair has moved into making their first official laptop, the Voyager a1600. Combining high-end specs and the Elgato Stream Deck, it is streamer-focused.

From RAM to furniture, Corsair seemingly does it all these days. Now, they’ve announced their first branded laptop, the Voyager a1600. After acquiring Origin PC in 2019, it was only a matter of time before Corsair began to put them to use to combine their other acquisitions.

Corsair has created two different units, with very minimal differences between them. Ryzen 7 6800HS and Ryzen 9 6900HS versions are available, with the Ryzen 7 featuring 8GB of DDR5 RAM and the Ryzen 9 equipped with 16GB.

They’ve seemingly gone all AMD with these two units, with AMD’s Radeon RX6800M taking the GPU slot. It’s a pretty beefy beast of a laptop, which you’d expect it to be, as it will cost you to the tune of $2700 and $3000 for the two different versions.

Also on board is an ultra-low profile mechanical CHERRY MX keyboard, which is combined with a membrane for half-height keys.

For a screen, Corsair has gone with a 16-inch, 16:10 IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2560×1600.

Voyager a1600 has Elgato Stream Deck onboard

The Corsair Voyager a1600 features Elgato’s Stream Deck keys along the top. It allows users to bring in their already created shortcuts or leap into the ecosystem from the ground floor.

Combining Origin PC and Elgato seems like a no-brainer at this point, with the content creation focus also backed by the inclusion of ultra-fast USB 4.0 ports for external storage. There’s an SD card onboard as well.

Corsair’s Voyager a1600 is being marketed as the all-in-one solution for a lot of streamers, with a 1080p, 30FPS webcam included. Stream Deck has proven to be a massive success, so making it a major selling point of the laptop might push users to make the switch.

There’s also a microphone onboard, but even with its major selling points, we doubt that any discernable streamer will actually use it.

However, the high price in comparison to a similarly powered desktop might tear some away from making this a success.

Corsair Voyager a1600 specs

Spec a1600 Ryzen 7 (CN-9000003) a1600 Ryzen 9 (CN-9000004) CPU AMD Ryzen™ 7 6800HS 8-Core / 16-Thread 4.4GHz+ AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HS 8-Core / 16-Thread 4.8GHz+ GPU Radeon™ RX 6800M Display 16.0″, 16:10, 2560×1600, 240Hz Integrated MUX Switch Yes Memory 2x8GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMM 2x16GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMM Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD Keyboard Full size, CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile mechanical switches (in conjunction with membrane for half-height keys) Webcam 1080p30 S-Keys 10-Key Stream Deck shortcut buttons plus arrow control Ports 2x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt™ 3 compatibility, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, SDXC 7.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio jack Wifi 802.11ax (WiFi 6E) Dual Band Simultaneous Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery 6410mAh, 99Wh Dimensions and Weight 356mm x 286.7mm x 19.9mm, 2.4kg MSRP $2699.99 Exc. Tax / £2699.99 Inc. VAT / 3299.99 € Inc. tax $2999.99 Exc. Tax / £2999.99 Inc. VAT / 3699.99 € Inc. tax

Where to buy the Corsair Voyager a1600

