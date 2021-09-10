Lando Norris’ esports org Quadrant announces Elgato as official streaming partner

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has been slowly building his brand in the esports and gaming content world, and now his organization Quadrant has revealed Elgato as its official streaming equipment partner.

Quadrant is home to a number of content creators across different games, including Warzone aficionado Fifakill, who has worked his way up to being one of the best Warzone players in the world.

On September 10, ​​Quadrant revealed a long-term partnership with audio-visual technology provider Elgato.

Calling the collaboration a “natural fit,” this marks Quadrant’s first official partnership, as they look to further bolster their standing in the space.

With products ranging from webcams, lighting, microphones, capture devices and interface decks, Elgato will “unlock the combined audience of the channel’s prestigious talent team.”

Jamie MacLaurin, Chief Sporting Officer at Quadrant, said: “We are really excited to announce Elgato as Quadrant’s first major partner. This is a brand that is synonymous with content creation and streaming across the globe and we are incredibly happy to have both their knowledge and experience on board. This partnership is a testament to the hard work put in by the team over the past 10 months and we cannot wait to see what creative content this collaboration produces.”

Elgato senior partnerships manager Tom Hildreth echoed a similar sentiment: “After following them closely since their formation at the end of 2020, they have shown they aren’t afraid to try new things and create unique, high-quality content. With a growing roster of talented creators, an engaged community, and a strong brand, Quadrant is a team we are thrilled to be supporting and working with.”