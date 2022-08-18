AMD’s next GPUs ‘Navi 3X’ get 3D renders based on leaked specs

With the launch of Ryzen 7000 coming in hot, a fan has gone ahead and used leaked information to create renders of AMD’s new RDNA 3 GPU lineup.

After Twitter user, SkyJuice60 leaked the codenames and specs for the upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs, another Twitter user has gone ahead and created 3D renders based on the information.

Using this information, we can get an idea of just how big the dies are on each of the upcoming GPUs, which gives us a sneak peek as to what to expect from AMD’s upcoming RDNA 3 graphics cards.

Navi33 is AMD’s low-end GPU, while 32 and 31 will be used in what has been dubbed ‘Wheat Nas’ and ‘Plum Bonito’, their higher-tier cards that will be launching towards the end of this year, with no solid release date currently in place.

Navi32 and 31 will be using a 5nm or 6nm process by TSMC, while Navi33 will be done via 6nm. AMD is gunning for a win this time around, as Nvidia continually beat them to the punch with regards to power, performance and software.

While they perform similarly, Nvidia’s cards are widely supported and have better software features – like Broadcast and DLSS supersampling.

Notably, the Navi31 – AMD’s flagship card – is using a much smaller than anticipated GCD. A GCD is essentially the chip at the heart of the device housing all the other, smaller chips that are packed into the GPU.

According to leaker Kepler_L2, the reason for Navi31 having a smaller GCD, which is supposedly due to AMD stripping a significant number of older, legacy features from the upcoming RDNA 3 flagship GPU.

Navi 33 is also noticeably smaller, as a cut-down die, compared to its bigger brothers, the Navi 32 and Navi 31. This could potentially mean that the die is also easier to cool down, as showcased with the RX 6400 that AMD released earlier this year, which stayed very cool thanks to its significantly cut-down die.

Meanwhile, we’re still watching Nvidia’s next lineup, the RTX 4000 – or Lovelace – go through regular leaks and changes, with one of the most recent being a small specs tweak across the board.