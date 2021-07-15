Everything you need to know about Elgato’s new stream line: Facecam, Stream deck mk.2, Wave XLR

Popular stream gear makers, Elgato, are launching an entire new line of broadcasting equipment including a Facecam, Stream Deck MK2, Wave XLR, and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about their next wave of streaming essentials.

Whether you’re streaming on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Gaming or the like, production quality is going to be the first thing viewers are going to notice when they’re skipping through channels.

Though it’s tricky to fine-tune everything from video to sound quality, the right gear can vastly improve your chances of putting your best foot forward when you’re live.

Advertisement

Luckily, there’s a lot to look forward to in Elgato’s new lineup consisting of a slew of product launches to upgrade your ultimate streaming set-up.

Facecam

Facecam comes with 1080p resolution at 60FPS. It’s most interesting feature is the built-in flash memory to recall image settings as well as its uncompressed USB 3 that provides for a clean image.

This is a camera designed for streamers. There is no mic built into Facecam and no auto-focus. The fixed focus f/2.4 lens is tuned to look good from about 20-30 cm to a meter away.

Elgato built a Camera Hub that gives users complete manual control of your video quality to fine-tune everything from exposure, white balance, zoom, and more all while seeing your changes live.

Advertisement

Elgato’s first webcam will give users as much DSLR-like control and will be priced at $199 USD at launch.

Stream Deck MK.2

One of the most popular products for streaming is getting a facelift with Stream Deck MK.2.

The fifteen-key broadcast switcher is a basic tool for career-streamers since it lets you automatically switch everything from scenes, angles, and even programs with a single button.

Most of the improvements Elgato made for the sequel to Stream Deck comes with quality of life improvements to its stand, connection, and customized faceplates.

This will likely replace the original Stream Deck and the MK.2 version will be similarly priced at $149 USD.

Advertisement

Wave XLR

The company is releasing a Wave XLR as its solution to improve your microphone interface and digital mixing setups. The streamlined design gives users the control to live-tune your XLR mic for better quality.

The large dial in the middle lets you adjust everything from your mic’s input gain (up to 75dB), output volume, and even the crossfade between the mic and PC mix.

Wave XLR is about instant audio control, and it even has a Mute button on its back that turns the dial’s LEDs red to let you know you’re muted. There’s a ‘Clipguard’ that reroutes errant noise to a “lower signal path that runs at a lower volume.”

Advertisement

The Wave XLR will also run with Elgato’s Wave Link that will give you more control over all of your audio inputs.

Ports include an XLR slot, a headphone jack for zero-latency output monitoring, and a USB-C. Elgato will also work with users to customize the faceplate on the Wave XLR.

Wave XLR is launching at $159 USD.

Wave Mic Arm / Wave Mic Arm LP

Elgato is coming out with two suspension boom arms in the Wave Mic Arm and the Wave Mic Arm LP.

The mic stand has a 360-degree arm rotation, a ball-mount for precision mic setup, a padded clamp for stability, and even built-in slots to help creators out with cable management.

Advertisement

For those with heavier tech, the Wave Mic Arm comes with an optional counter-weight so you’re not constantly readjusting your stand.

Elgato two mic stands differ in how you want your setup to look like. The regular one is somewhat of a high rise version, and the Wave Mic Arm LP (for ‘low profile’) snakes across your desk instead of over it.

The Wave Mic Arm and the Wave Mic Arm LP are both priced at $99 USD.

Accessories: Wall Mount, Extension kit for Lightstrips, Studio Configurator

Elgato is launching a Wall Mount that lets you stick your peripherals anywhere from your ceiling to those strange angles on your walls.

Compatible with all of the company’s Multi Mount components, the Wall Mount is going to be a handy accessory that can really elevate your streaming setup. Wall Mounts can be purchased at around $35 USD.

Elgato is also releasing an Extension Kit for Lightstrips that will give you about 2 meters of extra length for all your RGB needs. It will have fully WiFi controlled RGB capabilities when it comes out.

The company even created a Studio Configurator, powered by Unity engine, so that any content creator or entity could essentially build up their dream studio filled with Elgato’s latest devices.

While the mockup is digital, you can use it to get a very real look at how your personal studio is shaping up before you go all-in on a purchase.

That’s everything you need to know about Elgato’s new line of streaming products that could be game-changers to a lot of aspiring content creators.