ChatGPT devs release tool to combat AI-written text, but it barely works

ChatGPT has been shaking up classrooms and workplaces since its release, and now OpenAI has released a tool that can detect AI-written work, but it only works 26% of the time.

ChatGPT is a nifty little tool, but some of its applications have caused an uproar throughout the world. Most notably, in education spheres, where worries stem from ChatGPT submitting entire essays from students seeking to take the edge off of their degrees, or by using ChatGPT to complete homework assignments for them. Most recently, ChatGPT even passed a bar exam, and scolded someone looking to “ship” Professor Oak and Ash’s mom from the Pokemon series.

Article continues after ad

“Not fully reliable” ChatGPT creator states

The tool was detailed on OpenAI’s blog, where the company admitted upfront that the tool was only able to identify AI-written text 26% of the time. It also incorrectly labelled human-created text as AI-written 9% of the time. However, they also state that the longer the piece of writing, the easier it is for ChatGPT to identify AI-written content.

How to detect AI-written content using OpenAI content classifier

To use the new classifier, you need to sign up for an OpenAI account, just as you would with ChatGPT. We’ve placed a handy button for it below.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

From there, you can simply submit the text, which will then be classified as AI-written or not. However, the piece of text needs to be at least 1,000 characters long before you submit it. To its credit, we input the previous three paragraphs of text into its generator, and it declared that it was “very unlikely” to be AI-generated.

Article continues after ad

OpenAI has also stated that this classifier should not be used as a primary decision-making tool to determine if the text is AI-written or not and only serves as a barometer. This is due to the incorrect labeling of AI and human-written content by the tool as of the time of writing.

The company has also reached out to state that they are looking for feedback from educators in order to improve the tool, as it will directly impact education sectors the most.