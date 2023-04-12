ChatGPT offering up to $20k for people to uncover bugs

The company behind ChatGPT, OpenAI, has opened a bug bounty program that could pay out up to $20K to those with the know-how.

ChatGPT’s owners, OpenAI, have officially opened a bug bounty program. It comes after the company has run into multiple glitches since launching the service in November.

The program will pay out from $200 for a “low-severity” bug, to $20,000 for something that OpenAI deems “exceptional discoveries”. By opening the floor to the crowd for bug squashing, OpenAI hopes to quash any errant behavior from ChatGPT.

ChatGPT bugs cause headaches for OpenAI

Notably, a recent bug that stemmed from a piece of open-source code caused ChatGPT to reveal other users’ histories, including personal information. OpenAI was forced to shut down the conversation history section until it resolved the issue.

OpenAI has partnered with Bugcrowd for the initiative, which you can sign up for right now. Bugcrowd’s page also details that OpenAI has requested any bugs found cannot be disclosed to the public.

ChatGPT has grown exponentially since its launch last year, with the latest version, GPT-4, raising concerns amongst experts for its tendency to spread misinformation. It’s also been met with some resistance from tech giants, as Elon Musk signed an open letter with other tech founders to put a “pause” on its development.

Biggest bug bounties

Bug bounty programs are quite common among services provided online. It allows for those with technical knowledge to earn money for submitting a flaw in a system.

Google is known for paying big to bug bounty hunters, with a figure from February 2023 estimating $12 million paid out in total. One user, gzobqq, earnt $605,000 for submitting bugs relating to Android.

Website HackerOne keeps tabs on all the various bug bounty programs going on worldwide, which include Chinese corporation Alibaba and even dating apps Grindr and Bumble.